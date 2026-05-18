IPL 2026: Starc Blitz Revives Delhi Capitals' Playoff Hopes

Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning spell of 4 for 40 to help Delhi Capitals stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race, producing a dramatic turnaround after Rajasthan Royals had raced to 160 for 2 in 14 overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc lit up the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 17, 2026, with a devastating spell against the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Mitch Starc triggered Rajasthan Royals' collapse with three wickets in four balls.

Rajasthan slumped from 160 for 2 to 193 for 8 after dominating the first half of the innings.

Delhi Capitals stayed alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race with a crucial victory powered by Starc's pace masterclass.

Mitchell Starc turned back the clock with a fiery spell of fast bowling as Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crucial victory over Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Just when the Royals looked set for a massive total, Starc ripped through the middle order with a devastating burst that changed the course of the match and reminded everyone why he remains one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

The Australian left-arm quick finished with outstanding figures of 4 for 40, but the numbers alone did not fully capture the impact of his spell.

Starc Sparks Dramatic Rajasthan Collapse

Returning for the 15th over with Rajasthan cruising at 160 for 2, Starc produced a dramatic over that completely titled the momentum in DC's faour. He dismissed a well-set Riyan Parag, dangerous finisher Donovan Ferreira, and debutant Ravi Singh in the space of four deliveries to trigger a stunning collapse.

Parag, who had played fluently for his 51, was deceived by a slower delivery and failed to clear the field. Ferreira lasted just one ball, holing out off a sharp short-of-length delivery clocked at 137 kph. Singh denied Starc a hat-trick with a boundary but fell immediately after, trapped plumb in front by another cleverly disguised slower ball.

Starc conceded only six runs in the over while breaking the backbone of Rajasthan's batting line-up.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates Rajasthan Royals Skipper Riyan Parag's wicket. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Rajasthan Lose Control After Strong Start

Interestingly, the evening had not begun well for the veteran pacer. Yashasvi Jaiswal attacked him with three boundaries in his opening over, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel continued the assault in his second over.

Sooryavanshi looked unstoppable during his aggressive 46, while Jurel rediscovered form with a fluent knock as Rajasthan dominated the Powerplay despite losing Jaiswal early.

Delhi finally found a breakthrough through Madhav Tiwari, who dismissed Sooryavanshi in the eighth over. However, Rajasthan still appeared firmly in control as Parag and Jurel stitched together a 72 run partnership that threatened to take the game away from Delhi.

That was when Captain Axar Patel made the decisive move by bringing Starc back into the attack. The gamble paid off immediately as the experienced quick used all his variations brilliantly to swing momentum back in Delhi's favour. He later returned to dismiss Dasun Shanaka in the penultimate over and completed a memorable spell by conceding just six runs in his final over.

Starc received good support from fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari, who picked up two wickets apiece. From a commanding 160 for 2 after 14 overs, Rajasthan collapsed to 193 for 8 in 20 overs.

The performance marked another reminder of Starc's ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

The 36 year old had missed the early phase of IPL 2026 due to elbow and shoulder niggles after an exhausting Ashes campaign, where he was named Player of the Series. Though his IPL career has often fluctuated between brilliance and inconsistency, nights like these continue to underline his match-winning pedigree.

Delhi Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive

For the Capitals, Starc's masterclass could not have come at a better time. With the tournament entering its decisive phase, the veteran fast bowler delivered when his team needed him the most.

Delhi occupy the seventh spot with 12 points with one game in hand. RR and Chennai Super Kings are tied on 12 points with an identical net run rate of +0.02 but both have two more games remaining.

Delhi need to win their final match against Kolkata Knight Riders by a big margin on Sunday (May 24) and hope that Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, who are on 18 and 16 points respectively, win their final games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) and CSK.

SRH and CSK face each other on May 18 and if SRH win that contest, DC will require CSK to lose their final game against the Gujarat Titans on May 21.

They also need Punjab Kings (13 points) to lose their last game on May 23 against the already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants.

Besides, DC will hope that RR lose one of their remaining two games, against LSG on May 19 or against Mumbai Indians on May 24.