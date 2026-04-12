IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Preview: Rampaging Rajasthan Royals looking to extend winning run vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dominant Rajasthan Royals are looking to solidify their top position in IPL 2026 when they take on an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Monday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals, with a well-balanced batting and bowling attack, will be looking to make it five straight wins when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Monday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

Rajasthan Royals have displayed dominant form with four consecutive wins, driven by a strong batting line-up and improved bowling attack.

The explosive opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been key to their success in dismantling opposition bowling attacks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with consistency, relying heavily on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for quick starts.

Heinrich Klaasen's strong batting performances have been a bright spot for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the team's bowling attack needs improvement.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad to challenge Rajasthan Royals, they need early wickets and a collective bowling effort.

Rajasthan Royals are the standout side this season, having ticked almost every box with authority.

Four commanding victories in as many games have underlined their dominance, powered by a destructive top order and vastly improved bowling attack.

At the heart of their success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have consistently dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay.

Jaiswal's elegance combined with Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay have made them one of the most-feared teams this season.

At number three, Dhruv Jurel has added stability, stitching partnerships and ensuring the early momentum is not lost.

The middle order, led by skipper Riyan Parag, remains largely untested, though it hasn't maximised the limited chances it has got so far, perhaps the only minor concern in an otherwise dominant campaign.

Rajasthan Royals Improved Bowling Attack

But what has truly marked RR's transformation is their bowling. After finishing ninth last season due to a lack of penetration, they have returned as a far more disciplined and threatening unit.

Jofra Archer has spearheaded the attack with pace and precision, while Nandre Burger has added bite with the new ball, using his left-arm angle and bounce to unsettling effect. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have complemented them well.

In the middle overs, Ravi Bishnoi has been the go-to wicket-taker, leading the charts with nine scalps, while the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja has further deepened their spin arsenal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Inconsistency

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have blown hot and cold, struggling for consistency despite flashes of brilliance. Having lost three of their four games, the former champions sit on sixth spot.

Their game plan remains the same as they continue to rely on the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for brisk starts, but both have been inconsistent.

Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also fizzled out after his opening-match knock.

Much of the scoring burden has fallen on Heinrich Klaasen, whose 184 runs from four innings have kept SRH competitive in patches.

Their problems, however, extend to the bowling department, which appears thin in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins.

The attack has struggled to contain opposition batters, especially in high-scoring conditions, placing added pressure on the batting unit.

For SRH, the challenge will be to deliver a complete performance against a side that has scarcely put a foot wrong. Early wickets and a collective bowling effort will be crucial if they are to disrupt RR's rhythm.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met 21 times in the IPL. SRH hold a slight edge. They won 12 of those matches, while RR won 9.

Weather and Pitch Report

The strip at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad is batting-friendly, with good bounce and short boundaries. Expect a run-feast.

Chasing is usually preferred because of the dew factor.

Pacers could get early movement with the new ball, but batting should get easier as the game goes on. The weather should stay warm and clear; no rain expected.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted Elevens:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (captain & wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar. Impact Sub: Zeeshan Ansari.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma. Impact Sub: Tushar Deshpande.

Match starts: 1930 IST.