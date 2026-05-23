IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Travis Head After Verbal Spat

Tensions flared in the IPL as Virat Kohli and Travis Head engaged in a heated exchange, resulting in Kohli snubbing Head's handshake after Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head after the IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli and Travis Head exchanged heated words during the IPL match.

Kohli mockingly gestured about Head's role as an 'impact player'.

Head dismissed Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar after Kohli's dismissal.

Kohli refused to shake hands with Head after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tempers flared between Virat Kohli and Travis Head on Friday as the former Indian captain refused to shake hands with the Australian batter after Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a crushing 55-run defeat during the IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad.

The two exchanged heated words when Kohli opened for RCB, looking to chase down a daunting target of 256. During the exchange, a visibly angry Kohli was seen gesturing towards Head to come and bowl.

Kohli's Mocking Gestures Towards Head

Kohli also mockingly made the "impact player" substitution gesture, a reference to Head, who is primarily a batter, often being replaced by SRH for a specialist bowler after the Australian finishes batting.

Head did not have much time to take Kohli up on his invite, as the RCB opener fell soon after, scoring 15 off 11 balls. The Australian, however, bowled an over later in the game and dismissed RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

Kohli's Post-Match Snub

As the teams lined up to shake hands after the match, Head held out his hand but Kohli looked straight ahead and walked past him.

Friday's win left third-placed SRH on equal points with RCB, but Kohli's side remained top of the table with a superior net run rate. Both teams have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs starting Tuesday.