IPL 2026: RCB Aim For Top Spot As SRH chase Qualifier 1 Berth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in a high-stakes IPL2026 match, both vying for a coveted top-two finish to seal a place in Qualifier 1.

IMAGE: Once again Virat Kohli has instrumental with the bat for RCB, smashing 542 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 164.74, with a century and four fifties. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in a crucial IPL 2026 match to secure a top-two position.

RCB are aiming to advance to the Qualifier 1 match which will guarantee two opportunities to reach the IPL final.

SRH need a convincing victory against RCB along with other results to break into the top two.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will both be eyeing a top-two finish when they square off in their final IPL 2026 league match, in Hyderabad, on Friday.

RCB currently sit atop the points table with 18 points and the best net run rate (NRR) of 1.065 among the 10 teams. A victory on Friday would guarantee them a first-place finish and two opportunities to reach the final.

How SRH Can Make It To Qualifier 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are placed third with 16 points from 13 matches, level with Gujarat Titans but behind on NRR. SRH have an NRR of 0.350 compared to GT's 0.400 and their best chance of breaking into the top two would be to beat RCB convincingly and hope Chennai Super Kings defeat GT.

RCB's Key Players: Kohli, Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026 so far with 24 wickets in 13 games at an excellent economy rate of 7.70, while team-mate Josh Hazlewood has picked up 12 wickets in 10 games. Photograph: BCCI

RCB have once again enjoyed an outstanding campaign under skipper Rajat Patidar, blending explosive batting with disciplined bowling to emerge as title contenders for the second successive season.

The talismanic Virat Kohli has continued to redefine consistency at the top of the order, collecting 542 runs from 13 matches, while Devdutt Padikkal has also enjoyed a good season.

The experienced pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood has also played a pivotal role in RCB's success. Bhuvneshwar has been among the leading wicket-takers this season, making the new ball talk regularly, while Hazlewood has delivered impactful spells at crucial moments.

Krunal Pandya too has impressed with his all-round value, troubling batters with subtle variations. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and all-rounder Romario Shepherd have also done their bit.

SRH's Strengths And Weaknesses

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen has proved to be unstoppable with the bat for SRH, having amassed 555 runs at a strike rate of 155.89 with five half-centuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

RCB start as favourites against an inconsistent SRH outfit, which appeared to have rediscovered momentum when they won five matched on the trot before suffering two defeats in their last four outings.

SRH have one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the competition, with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen capable of dismantling any bowling attack on their day.

However, inconsistency with the bat has hurt them at critical junctures. Their batting failures were the reason behind their recent defeats and the former champions will hope to iron out those lapses heading into the knock out stage.

On the positive side, SRH have drawn confidence from skipper Pat Cummins' leadership and the emergence of exciting young fast bowlers.

Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has been one of the revelations of the season, consistently delivering breakthroughs and economical spells under pressure.

Cummins himself has added greater intensity and control to the bowling unit since returning from injury midway through the tournament, providing SRH both tactical clarity and a cutting edge with the ball.

Head-To-Head Record: SRH Vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a superior head to head record against RCB, with 14 wins from 27 matches, while SRH have registered 12 victories.

Champions RCB beat Sunrisers by six wickets earlier this season, while SRH had triumphed by 42 runs in the only game they played last season.

Pitch And Weather Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has produced some high-scoring matches this season. In the previous match at this venue, SRH raked up a huge 235/4 before Punjab Kings replied with 202/7.

The pitch is once again expected to be full of runs to support SRH's powerful batting line-up.

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain during the match. The temperatures could be on the higher side in the high 30s during the game.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (Captain), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Match info

May 22, 2026, 7.30pm IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.