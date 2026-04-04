IPL 2026, SRH vs LSG Preview: Super Giants face stiff task against explosive Sunrisers batting

Lucknow Super Giants, seeking first win in IPL 2026, must overcome batting inconsistencies and tactical challenges when they take on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Will Rishabh Pant open the batting for Lucknow Super Giants or drop down to No. 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad enter their first home game high on confidence.

Lucknow Super Giants, despite featuring star players, need to find cohesion and convert starts into substantial scores to compete effectively.

Tactical decisions by LSG, such as changing the opening pair and omitting a key bowler, have faced scrutiny and they may need reconsideration for the upcoming match.

SRH's batting depth and the form of key players, like Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, present a major challenge for LSG's bowling attack.

Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav's strong opening spells are a positive for LSG, but they need to maintain pressure in the middle overs to contain SRH's explosive batting.

Lucknow Super Giants will need to step up their batting as they seek their first win of the season against an explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad in a tricky away IPL clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SRH head into their first home game of the season brimming with confidence after rediscovering their batting mojo, scoring 226 for 8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour stroke-play in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG.

With momentum on their side and home conditions in their favour, SRH will surely start as favourites, while LSG have a mountain to climb.

Despite making the play-offs in their first two seasons, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side have endured a slump over the past couple of years, finishing seventh in identical fashion, and their campaign this time has not begun on a promising note.

It is not a lack of resources that is hurting them.

The Justin Langer-coached side boasts a formidable batting line-up, featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa's Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran.

However, their collapse for 141 in less than 19 overs in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Ekana exposed glaring issues.

Tactical tinkering also backfired as LSG moved away from their settled opening pair of Marsh and Markram, promoting India's out-of-favour keeper-batter Pant to the top.

Pant scored just seven before being run out, reigniting the debate over his ideal batting position.

A move back to No. 3 could be on the cards -- a slot from where he enjoyed success in 2025, scoring a century.

Pooran has also been effective in that role but the Windies star player may have to do the middle overs' duty.

Marsh was the lone bright spot, getting a start before falling for 35 to a deceptive slow delivery, once again highlighting LSG's inability to convert promising beginnings into substantial scores.

With their batting lacking cohesion, it would be prudent for LSG to restore the Marsh-Markram opening combination and allow Pant to slot into the middle order.

Bowling Strengths and Tactical Questions for LSG

The bowling unit was their biggest plus.

Mohammed Shami turned back the clock with a vintage new-ball spell alongside young pacer Prince Yadav, as the duo reduced Delhi to 26/4 inside the power play in their last outing.

But LSG failed to sustain the pressure in the middle overs, and another tactical call -- leaving out mystery leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, their leading wicket-taker (14) last season -- came under scrutiny.

On what is expected to be a flat Uppal surface, it remains to be seen whether LSG persist without a frontline wrist-spinner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Formidable Line-up

SRH, on the other hand, appear to have hit their stride after an opening defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener.

Their batting unit clicked in unison against KKR, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma returning to form at the top.

Skipper Ishan Kishan, leading in the absence of Pat Cummins, has also shown encouraging signs, while Heinrich Klaasen's experience remains central to their middle-order stability, as was seen during his composed half-century in Kolkata.

SRH's batting depth poses another major concern for LSG.

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed with his all-round display, using clever variations to pick up crucial wickets, while Harsh Dubey provided control with spin.

The pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Ehsan Malinga complemented the effort, sharing five wickets between them as KKR were bowled out for 161 in 16 overs, with SRH's attack dispelling the notion that it is a fragile unit.

Pitch report

The flat strip at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to aid the batters, though fast bowlers could get assistance early on.

With short boundaries and a good outfield, runs should flow freely and the team batting second could face a target in the vicinity of 220 to 230.

Head to Head

The Sunrisers and Super Giants have met six times. SRH have won just two of those meetings while LSG were victorious in four.

Match Info

April 5, 2026 at 3.30 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 1530 IST; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, David Payne, Jaydev Unadkat.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Digvesh Rathi, Rahul-Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.