Abhishek's Blistering Century Propels SRH To Huge Total

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century against Delhi Capitals on Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma hit his second IPL century -- smashing 135 runs off 68 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted an imposing total of 242/2 against Delhi Capitals.

The middle overs proved costly for Delhi Capitals, conceding 116 runs between overs 7 and 15.

Abhishek Sharma scythed through a hapless Delhi Capitals bowling attack with a scintillating unbeaten century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted an imposing 242/2 on a placid track in the IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Abhishek hammered a blistering 135 not out off 68 balls proved to be unstoppable with the bat. Neither Nitish Rana's (0/55 in 4 overs) off-breaks bothered him nor did Lungi Ngidi's (0/41 in 4 overs) dipping slower ones had any effect on his strokeplay as he smashed 10 sixes along with an equal number of boundaries.

Even with a relatively off-colour Travis Head (37 off 26 balls), he added 97 for the opening stand from just 53 balls. Then skipper Ishan Kishan (25 off 13 balls) joined the party, adding another 79 runs for the second wicket in just 5.5 overs to create a beautiful launchpad for the final assault.

Abhishek's Dominance With The Bat

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Towards the end as Abhishek seemed a bit tired, Heinrich Klaasen took over the mantle, hammering a quickfire 37 not out off 13 balls.

Delhi Capitals' ploy of starting with an off-spinner, that too a mediocre part-timer like Nitish Rana (0/55 in 4 overs), backfired badly as he was given four overs in which he was hit for half a dozen sixes -- all off left-handed batters.

The DC coaching staff headlined by Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao and head coach Hemang Badani have not exactly been at their tactical best so far in IPL 2026 and Tuesday was one such occasion.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Rana bowled a tidy first over but then the second went for 20 and after the strategic time-out, he was again given two more overs out of which one went for 23.

Even skipper Axar Patel (1/23 in 2 overs) will have some answering to do as to why he as a frontline spinner didn't complete his quota and why Kuldeep Yadav (0/30 in 2 overs) was not trusted after one bad over (22 runs) but someone like Rana was persisted with.

In all, the three DC spinners were smashed for 108 runs in their cumulative eight overs.

Delhi Capitals Struggled In Middle Overs

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

The Powerplay overs yielded 67 but where DC completely lost the plot was during the middle phase between overs 7 to 15 in which 116 runs came, which proved to be decisive.

The hallmark of Abhishek's innings was how he adjusted the downswing of his bat depending on the bowlers -- especially Ngidi, whom he played late. It seemed like Abhishek was in a mood to exhibit his range-hitting skills as most of his sixes were hit in front of the wicket.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of SRH opener Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

It was a slightly slower century by his standards. Even then, Abhishek managed a strike-rate northwards of 200 by completing his century of 47 balls.

But he didn't stop there as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached a score for which a chase looks quite improbable with the kind of batting depth that DC have.