Overton, Kamboj Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad's Batting

Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj spearheaded a disciplined bowling attack as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par total in their IPL clash, showcasing CSK's bowling depth.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates on scoring a fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's explosive half-century gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a strong start in their IPL match.

Chennai Super Kings' pacers Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj took three wickets each, restricting SRH's scoring.

Heinrich Klaasen's half-century helped SRH reach a total close to 200 after a mid-innings collapse.

CSK's disciplined bowling, featuring hard lengths and deceptive variations, stifled SRH's scoring in the later overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit imploded despite Abhishek Sharma's rollicking half-century as Chennai Super Kings pacers Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj headlined a fine bowling show to restrict the hosts to a below par 194 for 9 in an IPL match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to bowl first and once Abhishek Sharma (59 off 22 balls) blazed his way to another 15-ball half-century, one might have thought that the decision had backfired.

CSK's Powerplay Comeback

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary celebrates with Dewald Brevis after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head. Photograph: Reuters

However, the normally profligate left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (2/21 in 2 overs) dismissed Travis Head (23 off 20 balls) and skipper Ishan Kishan (0) off the last two deliveries of the Powerplay.

Suddenly 75 for no loss in 5.4 overs became 75 for 2 at the end of six overs. That was the opening that CSK needed and the post Powerplay overs became an ordeal for the batters from 'Orange Army' save Heinrich Klaasen (59 off 39 balls), who helped himself to another half-century which eventually took the score closer to 200.

Overton and Kamboj Dominate Middle Overs

IMAGE: Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

Overton (3/37) and Kamboj (3/22) were the wreckers-in-chief during the middle and death overs to keep the home team under a tight leash.

However, SRH could have easily scored 225 to 230 had it not lost four wickets in four and half overs.

Key Moments and Tactical Bowling

Once they became 112 for 4 at the halfway stage, it became a case of stemming the rot before counter-attacking which exactly what Klaasen did.

Sanju Samson's cricketing smarts also helped as he appealed for a review against Abhishek off a Jamie Overton short ball and it was one of the game changing moments.

For CSK, the combination of Overton's hard lengths and Noor Ahmed's (0/33 in 4 overs) deception through the air didn't allow Klaasen or other batters to chance their arms. The Indian batters like Nitish Reddy (12) or uncapped ones like Aniket Verma and Salil Arora couldn't force the pace, leaving Klaasen with all the heavy lifting.

No words of praise would be enough for Kamboj (3/22 in 3 overs), who has now become an exponent of fast wide yorkers coming from round the wicket -- one such delivery that got Klaasen played on.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrates the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Gurjapneet Singh (1/34 in 4 overs), the lanky left-arm hit-the-deck bowler, also bowled 12 dot balls to make matters worse for the hosts. In the last five overs, SRH managed only 40 runs.

This IPL match highlights the importance of a strong bowling attack in T20 cricket. Chennai's ability to take wickets at crucial moments shifted the momentum and ultimately restricted Hyderabad's scoring. The result could impact both teams' positions in the league standings as the tournament progresses.

KEY STATS

This is SRH’s highest total vs CSK. Their previous highest score against CSK was 192/7 in Hyderabad back in 2015.

Next Match:



April 19, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

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