SRH Sign Madushanka as Carse Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for injured Brydon Carse for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka on Tuesday replaced injured Brydon Carse in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Key Points Brydon Carse ruled out due to a hand injury.

Carse sustained injury during nets ahead of IPL opener vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Madushanka joins SRH for Rs 75 lakh.

Carse had suffered a hand injury in the nets ahead of their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month. England pacer Carse last played in the Ashes back in January.

Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20s, picking 70 wickets in total. He will join SRH for Rs 75 lakh, read an IPL statement.

The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL.