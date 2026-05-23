'Quite natural': Irfan Pathan Downplays Kohli-Head On-Field Exchange

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during the IPL match reflects the high-pressure and competitive nature of top-level cricket.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Sakib Hussain during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday, May 22, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Irfan Pathan says the on-field exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head was a natural part of the intensity of IPL cricket.

Kohli appeared to mock Head's role as an Impact Substitute, leading to a heated exchange.

Virender Sehwag suggests Venkatesh Iyer should continue opening for RCB and Phil Salt should replace Jitesh Sharma.

Sehwag highlights Punjab Kings' bowling as their weakness, particularly the lack of a reliable wicket-taker in the middle overs.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan downplayed the heated on-field exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying such confrontations are a natural by-product of the intensity and competitiveness of top-level cricket.

Kohli and Head were involved in an on-field exchange, the former appearing to mock the Australian batter's frequent use by his team as an Impact Substitute by gesturing and telling him to bowl a few deliveries instead of staying off the field.

Kohli, however, was dismissed soon after for 15 off 11 balls, prompting Head to fire back with a sledge of his own. The tension appeared to linger after SRH's commanding 55-run win as Head tried to shake hands during the customary post-match greetings, but Kohli walked past him without acknowledging the gesture.

Pathan's Perspective on Kohli's Aggression

"Virat Kohli has always enjoyed playing cricket with that aggressive Australian-style intensity, a bit of banter, competitiveness, and emotion on the field," JioStar expert Pathan said.

"During that moment, he was asking Travis Head to come on and bowl a few deliveries instead of remaining off the field as an impact substitute. These kinds of exchanges are quite natural in high-pressure games, especially when both teams are competing for crucial positions on the points table.

"In the end, it was simply part of the intensity and competitive spirit that comes with top-level cricket."

Sehwag Backs Venkatesh Iyer to Open for RCB

Venkatesh Iyer has given Royal Challengers Bengaluru a welcome selection dilemma ahead of the play-offs, said former India batter Virender Sehwag, who wants the left-hander to continue opening while suggesting that a fit-again Phil Salt should replace the out-of-form Jitesh Sharma in the playing eleven.

Iyer struck 73 and 44 in the last two games while batting at number four and opening the innings respectively after spending most of the ongoing season on the sidelines.

"Venkatesh Iyer is at his best when batting in the top order. He played his best knocks for KKR in that position. For RCB, he hasn't had many chances at his preferred spot," JioStar expert Sehwag, an explosive opener in his playing days, said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

"But when Rajat Patidar was injured, he came in at number four against Punjab and played a match-winning 73. Then against SRH, he opened the innings and played a quickfire 44, giving RCB the start they needed in a 256-run chase."

Salt's Return and Punjab Kings' Struggles

Phil Salt scored 202 runs in six innings for RCB in IPL 2026 before suffering a left-hand finger injury that sidelined him. He has since rejoined the RCB camp after recovering fully.

"Now, with Phil Salt returning to full fitness, the big question is whether Venkatesh will keep his place in the XI. It's a good problem for RCB to have," Sehwag said.

"I wouldn't drop Iyer from the opening slot. Instead, I would replace Jitesh Sharma with Phil Salt. Jitesh is not in great form, and RCB have taken bold decisions before. If Salt has to come back, Jitesh should make way."

Punjab Kings' campaign hangs by a thread as they need to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match to keep alive their hopes of sneaking into the playoffs.

Sehwag, who represented Kings XI Punjab during his IPL career, said PBKS' bowling remains their Achilles heel and the absence of a dependable wicket-taker in the middle overs has repeatedly hurt the side.

"They have had enough opportunities to seal a playoff spot but failed to take them. Their batting has let them down in crucial moments, and their bowling has lacked discipline. Sometimes the law of averages catches up when you win too many games.

"Mitchell Marsh will be a big challenge for Punjab's bowling attack. Even in the last two seasons, when Punjab made the final, their bowling was never their strongest suit. They have lacked a reliable wicket-taker in the middle overs, and that weakness has been exposed time and again.

"They will struggle against Marsh, especially in the powerplay where he is most dangerous. His ability to pick length early and clear the boundaries with ease makes him a handful on any surface. The only thing that could help Punjab is leaving Dharamshala."