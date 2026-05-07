IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi mania peaks as England greats make 'burnt out' remark

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd jokingly claimed Sooryavanshi could be "burnt out by 21" after being left amazed by his explosive performances.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite the record books with his dominating batting displays in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points England greats joked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be "burnt out by 21".

Michael Vaughan compared the teenager’s numbers with IPL greats.

Alastair Cook called Sooryavanshi the best six-hitter in world cricket.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the biggest storm of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, tearing apart some of the world’s best bowling attacks with fearless hitting and astonishing consistency.

The teenage batting sensation has already smashed 35 boundaries and 37 sixes, leaving several established bowlers searching for answers.

The Rajasthan Royals opener currently sits fifth in the Orange Cap standings with 404 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 40.40 and a staggering strike rate of 237.64.

His explosive campaign already includes a century and two half-centuries, making him one of the most feared batters of the tournament despite his young age.

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd jokingly claimed Sooryavanshi could be "burnt out by 21" after being left amazed by his explosive performances.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, the former England stars discussed the incredible rise of the teenager, who has become one of the biggest attractions of the tournament with his fearless strokeplay and six-hitting ability.

• 'He should definitely play Tests': Pujara on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaughan highlights remarkable numbers

Vaughan compared Sooryavanshi’s achievements with some of the biggest records in IPL history. He pointed out that while Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century in 30 balls, the youngster has already smashed a hundred off just 35 deliveries.

Vaughan also noted that the highest number of sixes by an Indian batter in a single IPL season is 42 by Abhishek Sharma in 2024, while Sooryavanshi has already reached 37 sixes this season.

"So, Chris Gayle’s got the fastest IPL hundred -- off 30 balls. This kid has already hit a 100 off 35 balls. The most sixes by any Indian batter in a single edition is 42 by Abhishek Sharma in 2024. This kid is on 37 now," Vaughan said and backed the youngster for India’s upcoming tour of Ireland and England later this year.

Cook backs teenager’s power-hitting

Cook said Sooryavanshi is currently the best six-hitter in world cricket. The former England captain also wondered how much the teenager could earn in future IPL auctions after already becoming a star at such a young age.

“Absolutely yes. But what did he go for? What did they sign him for as a 14-year-old? I thought he signed a two-year deal. How much is he going to go for next year at the auction? What if he says he wants to go back to the auction?” Cook said.

• How A Calm Mind Drives Sanju's IPL Surge

Joke reflects growing hype

The discussion turned humorous when Tufnell joked that Sooryavanshi could be "burnt out by 21", with Vaughan adding that he might earn enough money to retire by then.

“He’ll have enough cash by then. Might retire,” Vaughan quipped and hoped that the Royals would not risk letting him enter the auction pool again.

The comments reflected the scale of excitement around the maverick teenager, whose remarkable rise has become one of the defining stories of IPL 2026.