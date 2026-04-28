Sooryavanshi eclipses Russel to become fastest to reach 400 IPL runs in a season

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the IPL 2026 Orang Cap race with 400 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.44. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached 400 runs in 167 balls, breaking Andre Russell’s IPL record.

He has scored 319 Powerplay runs at a strike rate above 245, showing sustained early-overs dominance.

Against Punjab Kings, he made a quick 43 before falling to Arshdeep Singh, caught by Shreyas Iyer.

● SCORECARD

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite records in the Indian Premier League 2026, becoming the fastest player to reach 400 runs in a single edition.

He achieved the feat during the match against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi got to the milestone in just 167 balls, breaking the previous record held by Andre Russell in 2019 by 21 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi dominates Powerplay with explosive strike rate

The youngster has been especially dominant in the Powerplay. He has scored 319 runs in the first six overs across matches, facing only 130 balls at a strike rate of 245.4. He has been dismissed just four times in this phase, hitting 29 fours and 29 sixes.

Against Punjab Kings, he continued his aggressive run, scoring 43 off just 16 balls with three fours and five sixes. His innings ended when he was caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

Overall, Sooryavanshi leads the run charts this season and holds the Orange Cap with 400 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 238.09. His highest score so far is 103.

He has struck 34 fours and 37 sixes, emerging as one of the most aggressive batters of the tournament and a key force behind the Royals' strong campaign.