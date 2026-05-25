IPL 2026: Simon Doull backs Venkatesh Iyer over Phil Salt for opening role in Qualifier 1

Simon Doull backed Venkatesh Iyer to open with Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying injured Phil Salt may struggle returning directly in a high-pressure IPL playoff.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten 73 from 40 balls in RCB's crucial win over Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on May 17, 2026. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points Simon Doull said RCB should continue with Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli as openers against Gujarat Titans.

Doull believes Phil Salt may struggle to perform immediately after a three-and-a-half-week injury break.

Venkatesh impressed with quick runs against SRH and PBKS, making a strong case to keep his place.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has backed Venkatesh Iyer to continue opening alongside Virat Kohli for Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. He said it would be difficult for Phil Salt to return from injury and perform immediately in such an important match.

The Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will decide the first finalist of IPL 2026. RCB is still undecided about its opening pair, with the team weighing whether to bring back Phil Salt after injury or continue with Venkatesh, who impressed in the recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live'. JioStar expert Simon said: "I would stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Virat Kohli. Phil Salt has been out for three and a half weeks. Coming back from a long layoff, especially with a finger injury, is never easy. He is a quality player and has done well for RCB and England in T20s, but match fitness and shot-timing take time to return. The playoffs are not the place to test that."

Phil Salt’s return after injury remains a concern for RCB

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and has returned to England.

Doull said Salt’s absence for more than three weeks could affect his timing and fitness. He added that playoff matches are not the right stage to test a player returning from injury, despite Salt’s strong T20 record for RCB and England.

"Yes, Salt has a stronger partnership record with Virat, but in cricket, you always go with the player in form. Form matters more than reputation, especially in knockout games. The biggest risk is bringing in someone who hasn't played competitive cricket for weeks. I would continue with Venkatesh at the top. Phil Salt is too good an option to have on the bench, but right now, Venkatesh deserves to keep his place," he added.

• Dharamsala holds the key to RCB vs GT showdown

Venkatesh’s recent form strengthens his case at the top

Doull also highlighted Venkatesh’s recent performances, including a quick 44 off 19 balls against SRH and a fast half-century against Punjab Kings. He said Venkatesh has built a good rhythm with Kohli and deserves to keep his place based on current form.

Venkatesh has scored 158 runs in five IPL matches this season at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 177.52, including a highest score of 73 not out. Salt, in six innings as opener, has scored 202 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate above 168, with two half-centuries and a best of 78.

Team dominating Powerplay to have advantage

Doull believes the Powerplay in the first innings could decide the outcome of the Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT.

Doull said the team that controls the opening six overs is likely to gain the upper hand in the knockout clash. He stressed the importance of a strong start, adding that a score of 60-70 runs in the Powerplay without losing many wickets could put immediate pressure on the opposition.

He described the contest as evenly matched, with both teams carrying strong batting line-ups, quality bowling attacks and winning momentum into the playoffs.

Doull also highlighted the battle between Kohli and Shubman Gill as a key factor in the match. He said the batter who scores more runs and spends longer at the crease could guide his side into the final.

"Whoever wins the Powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting lineups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs."

"Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure. In big games, early momentum is everything. The battle between Kohli and Gill could decide the outcome. Whichever batter scores more runs and stays longer at the crease will likely take his team through. In playoff cricket, it often comes down to which superstar steps up when it matters most," Doull signed off.

RCB finished top of the table on net run-rate after both teams ended the league stage with nine wins and 18 points each.

The Titans enter the match after an 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings, while RCB are coming off a 55-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.