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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Trolls RCB With Cheeky Post

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 08:43 IST

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Shubman Gill is winning hearts with his witty social media presence and playful interactions with Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler.

Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Shubman Gill playfully trolled RCB with a tweaked version of their 'Play Bold' slogan. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points

  • Kohli had celebrated Gill's wicket with intensity during the game but by the end, the two were chatting and smiling like nothing had happened.
  • =.
 

Shubman Gill isn't just making headlines with the bat but the Gujarat Titans skipper is winning the Internet too with one cheeky post at a time.

That balance was on display again after Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli had celebrated Gill's wicket with intensity during the game but by the end, the two were chatting and smiling like nothing had happened.

Gill's Playful Banter With Kohli

Shubman Gill

And then came Gill's Instagram post, where he really knows how to land a punch. Sharing a picture of Kohli, he cheekily tweaked RCB's 'Play Bold' line with 'Play Hold'... Bold performance by team tonight', a hat tip to Jason Holder's contributions.

Gill's Instinctive Social Media Presence

CSK

Gill's social media presence feels instinctive. Remember the light-hearted swipe at Chennai Super Kings's 'Whistle Podu' picture? He has a knack for tapping into the moment without overdoing it.

The Story Behind the 'Ice In The Veins' Photo

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler shared how Gill convinced him to pose for the now viral 'ice in the veins' picture -- though Buttler admitted he wasn't quite sure what was going on at the time.

'I was just sat in the changing room after the game and Shubman came over and said, "Jos, let's have a picture." I was thinking, 'Great. Like, should I stand up and put my arm around your shoulder?' He said, 'no, no -- you've got to do this'.'

'And I was like, 'All right, what does that mean?' He had to explain to me that it means we've got ice in our veins. But yeah, when I saw the picture, I don't think that quite hit the mood... because I'm actually smiling in the photo.'

REDIFF CRICKET

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