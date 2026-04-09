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Gujarat Titans Captain Gill Penalised for Slow Over Rate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 09, 2026 10:49 IST

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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill faces a hefty fine for a slow over-rate in the recent IPL match against Delhi Capitals, highlighting the league's strict enforcement of time regulations.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill was fined for his team's first offence of IPL 2026

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill was fined for his team's first offence of IPL 2026. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals.
  • The fine was issued as it was Gujarat Titans' first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate offences.
  • Gujarat Titans secured a narrow one-run victory against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring match.
  • David Miller's hesitation to take a single and Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal contributed to Delhi Capitals' defeat.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, which they won in a thrilling last-ball finish here. Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring cliffhanger on Wednesday.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi," said an IPL media advisory.

 

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh," it added.

Key Moments in the Match

In a nail-biting contest, David Miller had a momentary lapse in judgment, refusing a single off the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna before missing the final ball.

Kuldeep Yadav then failed to get past Jos Buttler's direct hit, as Delhi Capitals finished at 209 for 8 in their chase of Titans' 210.

Upcoming Matches

Gujarat Titans will next take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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