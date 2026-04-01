HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Shubman Gill Blames Batting Failure for Gujarat Titans' Loss to Punjab Kings

Shubman Gill Blames Batting Failure for Gujarat Titans' Loss to Punjab Kings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 00:41 IST

x

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill attributes their IPL opening match loss against Punjab Kings to a failure to capitalise on batting opportunities in the final overs, resulting in a below-par score.

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill top-scored with 39 off 27 balls in their IPL 2026 opener against Punjab Kings on Tuesday

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill top-scored with 39 off 27 balls in their IPL 2026 opener against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill blames the team's failure to accelerate scoring in the last five overs for their IPL loss.
  • Gill felt the Mullanpur pitch was capable of supporting a score of 210-220, but his team only managed 162 for 6.
  • Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly's impressive batting display of 72 made batting look easy on the same pitch.
  • Shreyas Iyer praised Cooper Connolly's calm and composed approach under pressure during the Punjab Kings' successful chase.
  • Rain in the second innings made the ball wet, improving batting conditions for Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said his side's failure to capitalise in the final five overs while batting proved decisive, as Punjab Kings outplayed them in their Indian Premier League opener in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Gill's side, despite boasting a formidable batting line-up featuring Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Glenn Phillips, could not capitalise on a fairly good batting surface, managing only 162 for 6, and the skipper later admitted that a total in the range of 210–220 was achievable on the wicket.

 

Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly made batting look effortless on the same surface, producing a fluent 72.

Gill's Post-Match Analysis

"It looked like a 210-220 wicket. We thought 175 would be a good score, but we kept losing wickets and didn't score much in the last five overs," conceded Gill after the three-wicket loss.

"Once the ball got older, it was difficult to hit it down the ground," he added.

Gill said that batting became easier later on, as a drizzle set in and the wet ball made it easier for the home side.

"In the second innings, rain continued, making the ball wet, which slightly improved batting conditions. So I don't think it (ball) stopped as much in the second innings. But nonetheless, I think we did a decent job...all ifs and buts."

"Hard luck and it wasn't the game for us, but I think we did decently well. It's just, you know, keep getting better and keep adding more intensity and keep giving your best."

Iyer Praises Connolly's Performance

Cooper Connolly marked his IPL debut with a decisive 44-ball 72 on Tuesday

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly marked his IPL debut with a decisive 44-ball 72 on Tuesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was impressed by young batter Connolly's calm and composed approach.

"Some of the shots he (Connolly) played were surreal to watch, especially the one off Rashid (Khan)... I was focused on my hand inside, icing it, suddenly we lost two wickets back to back, these things happen in the IPL, you have to stay composed.

"Cooper was there, he was composed and calm...," added Iyer.

Connolly, who was declared player of the match, said he really enjoyed the batting.

"I was looking forward to the experience of playing with some world-class players, but to put that performance in tonight, very happy. I'm just more of a tempo player, feel the flow of my hands, don't hit too many big sixes.

"We were quite relaxed, in a great position out there, nice to get the win."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut
'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut
IPL: Punjab Kings clinch thriller vs Gujarat Titans
IPL: Punjab Kings clinch thriller vs Gujarat Titans
Shami opens up about retirement, questions India snub
Shami opens up about retirement, questions India snub
IPL Mourns Passing of Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford
IPL Mourns Passing of Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford
Jadeja Lauds 'Fearless' Sooryavanshi's Rare Talent
Jadeja Lauds 'Fearless' Sooryavanshi's Rare Talent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 3

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

VIDEOS

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services disrupted1:02

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services...

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look1:05

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO