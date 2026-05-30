IPL 2026: Gill-Sai: Classical Duet in T20's Rock-n-Roll Era!

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's classy knocks helped Gujarat Titans set up the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put on their eleventh century stand as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur on Friday, May 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shared a match-winning 167 run opening stand, guiding Gujarat Titans to a comfortable chase of 215.

The pair combined elegance with aggression, relying on timing and classical cricket shots rather than power-hitting to dismantle Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack.

The Titans will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, with Gill and Sudharsan making a strong statement after their failures in Qualifier 1.

In an age where T20 batting is often about brute force, innovation and relentless aggression, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan produced knocks of rare beauty to guide Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2026 final on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Chasing a daunting 215 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur, the Titans openers turned a high-pressure contest into an exhibition of timing, elegance and composure.

At a venue where six-hitting has become routine, Gill and Sudharsan showed there is still room for proper cricket shots in T20 cricket. Cover drives were caressed through the gaps, pulls stayed along the ground, and lofted shots sailed over the infield with effortless grace.

Classical Touch in T20 Chaos

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit fifteen boundaries and three sixes in his 53-ball 104. Photograph: BCCI

It was batting that looked almost classical in the middle of a format built on frenzy.

The pair stitched together a stunning 167 run opening stand off just 77 balls to all but seal the chase inside the first 13 overs. Gill led the charge with a magnificent 104 off 53 balls, while Sudharsan played the perfect supporting role with 58 off 32 deliveries.

The Royals, riding on a counter-attacking 96 by teen sensation Vaibhyav Sooryavanshi, had earlier posted an imposing 214 for six after opting to bat first, a total that looked well above par in a knockout match. But Gill and Sudharsan approached the chase without panic or desperation. They never appeared rushed, even as boundaries flowed regularly.

The sixes they struck reflected their style perfectly. There were no extravagant scoops or awkward sweeps. It was pure timing and clean ball-striking. Between them, they hit four sixes and repeatedly pierced the field with conventional cricket shots.

Gill Leads by Example

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century, his fifth overall in the IPL. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Gill was especially outstanding. The Gujarat captain struck 15 boundaries and three sixes, scoring all around the ground with supreme confidence. He brought up his century in 47 balls in fitting fashion. Dancing down the track, he created room for himself before lofting Ravindra Jadeja elegantly over extra cover for four.

It was Gill's fifth IPL hundred, equalling Sanju Samson. Only Virat Kohli (9), Jos Buttler (7), Chris Gayle and K L Rahul (6 each) are ahead of him.

Sudharsan too continued his remarkable consistency at the top of the order. The left-hander hit eight boundaries and one six before falling in unfortunate fashion once again. Trying to play another attacking stroke in the 13th over, he disturbed the stumps and was dismissed hit wicket for the second successive match.

By then, however, the damage had been done. Gujarat were cruising at 167 for one and needed only 48 runs from 43 balls.

Washington Sundar then made 16 off nine balls, while Impact Substitute Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 17 from nine deliveries to complete the chase in 18.4 overs.

Gill, Sudharsan Answer Critics in Style

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Gill and Sudharsan have often faced criticism for their supposedly conservative batting approach in a format increasingly dominated by ultra-aggressive openers. Gill was even left out of India's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup because of concerns over his strike rate. Sudharsan, despite his consistency, rarely figures in discussions around India's T20 plans.

But on Friday night, the duo answered every criticism in emphatic fashion, proving that timing, placement and cricketing intelligence can still dominate modern T20 cricket.

Gill (722 runs) and Sudharsan (710) are currently placed second and third in the race for the Orange Cap, with Sooryavanshi leading the charts with 776 runs.

The victory also helped the Titans recover from their disappointing loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, where both Gill and Sudharsan had failed cheaply, scoring two and 14 respectively.

Now, the Titans will face RCB once again in Sunday's final. And after this commanding display from their two elegant openers, the 2022 champions will head into the title clash full of confidence.