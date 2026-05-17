IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer laments early setbacks in loss to RCB

Shreyas Iyer attributes Punjab Kings' IPL defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their struggles in the powerplay, highlighting the impact of early wickets and RCB's explosive start.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer conceded that losing three wickets in the Powerplay pushed them on the back foot. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer blames Punjab Kings' loss on a poor powerplay performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Early wickets hampered Punjab Kings' chase of 223, despite good starts earlier in the season.

Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten innings and Virat Kohli's support were key for RCB.

RCB's Jitesh Sharma confirmed that Rajat Patidar is expected to return for the next match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar credited rhythm and Josh Hazlewood's influence for his impactful spell.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side lost their IPL match in the powerplay after an explosive start by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and early setbacks in a daunting chase of 223 in Dharamsala on Sunday.

PBKS suffered a 23-run defeat as RCB sealed their playoffs berth with a composed performance under pressure.

Powerplay Struggles Cost Punjab Kings

"Obviously, they got off to a great start and then started taking on the bowlers right after the powerplay. I think getting to 222 was a commendable performance and we weren't able to take wickets in the bowling that much, but yeah, I think the match was lost in the powerplay," Shreyas said after the match.

The PBKS captain rued the early wickets in the chase, especially after the great starts the team had received consistently from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya through the season.

"We were three down and the majority of our run scorers were Prabhsimran and Priyansh. The starts they used to give us in the powerplay, obviously we couldn't get this time and also me coming in and getting out early. Really disappointed, but commendable performance by Shashank and Stoinis and also a few others in the middle," he said.

Shashank Singh blasted a 27-ball 56, while Marcus Stoinis made 37 in 25 as PBKS ended at 199 for eight after RCB posted 222 for four.

Despite the loss, Shreyas remained optimistic ahead of Punjab's next game against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I'm always positive irrespective of the results. This is over, this is gone. Tomorrow again I'm going to see the sunrise and there's always light at the end of the tunnel," he added.

RCB's Key Performances

RCB batter Venkatesh Iyer, who was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 73 off 40 balls, said the innings was especially satisfying because it came after limited opportunities this season.

"Technically it's my second game being part of the playing XI and today's the first time I properly got to bat. So that's the more pleasing thing than getting a Man of the Match," he said.

Kohli's Influence and Team Confidence

The left-hander praised the RCB management and revealed that batting alongside Virat Kohli helped him settle after a scratchy start.

"Obviously the mindset shift that he's able to communicate to you. With all the legends of the game, one thing that stands out is the communication," Venkatesh said.

Stand-in RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma insisted the team remained in control throughout the chase despite Punjab threatening briefly in the latter stages.

"We were not under pressure, frankly speaking. We were in control. We know what we want to do on this wicket because the batters had given very good feedback," he said.

Jitesh also confirmed that regular captain Rajat Patidar is expected to return for the next match.

Bhuvi on Hazlewood's impact

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar credited rhythm and preparation for his impactful spell and highlighted the influence of Australian pace partner Josh Hazlewood.

"The experience he has and the skill he has make a big difference for us. We're complementing each other with the skills I have and he has, so it's going well so far," Bhuvneshwar said.

Reflecting on RCB's qualification for the playoffs, the pacer said the achievement was emotional after months of hard work.

"You can see the emotion because we have been working hard all these two months and when you qualify, it's of course an emotional moment," he added.