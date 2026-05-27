IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Sister: 'You've Been Abusing Me, My Family'

'Anytime the trolls target families, which is not right.'

IMAGE: Shresta Iyer, right, speaks out after viral trolling during IPL 2026. Photograph and video: Shresta Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer has broken her silence after facing online trolling during IPL 2026.

Key Points Shresta Iyer faced heavy trolling after posting a light-hearted video following Punjab Kings' rain-hit match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

She later deleted the reel and released a video saying the post was meant as 'fun banter' and not intended to spread hate.

Shresta condemned online abuse directed at her family, workplace and colleagues while defending brother Shreyas Iyer.

The controversy started after she posted a playful video following Punjab Kings' rain-hit game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, joking, 'Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point. (We Punjabis are big-hearted. So, we gave you a point.)'

While the reel was meant as harmless banter, it quickly attracted trolling online, eventually leading Shresta to delete the video. Punjab Kings' struggles on the field only added to the negativity, as the team went from an unbeaten start in their first seven matches to losing six games in a row and missing out on the playoffs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)

After Punjab's elimination, Shresta shared a two-part video addressing the abuse directed at her and her family.

Shresta Iyer Urges Fans Not to Target Families

'The motive of the reel was just fun banter,' she said. 'I wasn't trolling anyone; I had no bad intentions behind the banter. I wasn't spreading hate against anyone. I respect every cricketer because my brother is a cricketer. You have been calling my workplace, abusing me, my colleagues, my students, and my family.'

'He wins or loses, I will always celebrate him. Anytime the trolls target families, which is not right,' she added.

Punjab Kings eventually ended their season on a positive note, beating Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets thanks to Shreyas Iyer's brilliant unbeaten century. However, the win was not enough to secure a playoff spot, with the side finishing fifth on the table with 15 points from 14 matches.

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