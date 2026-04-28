IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer turns criticism into strength with hard work, new mindset

'Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six.'

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Shreyas Iyer has tallied 279 runs from seven games at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 186. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer says criticism over short-ball weakness motivated him to improve.

Change in mindset and intense practice helped him adopt an attacking style.

Punjab remain unbeaten with six wins, including a record chase against Delhi.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer says doubts about his ability to handle short-pitched bowling pushed him to improve his game.

Speaking on JioStar, Iyer said criticism became a turning point in his career.

"People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it," he said.

He admitted that he earlier played short balls cautiously, often looking for singles. Now, he has adopted an attacking approach. If the delivery is in his range, he looks to score big.

"Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six,"

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Coaches and practice key to improvement

Iyer credited mentor Pravin Amre and batting coach Abhishek Nayar for helping him refine his technique. He said long and realistic practice sessions, including facing over 300 balls, have improved his performance.

"During my batting practice, I try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me," he said.

He added that practising against real bowlers instead of relying only on throwdowns has helped him develop better timing and movement.

"The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm."

Iyer also said he focuses on balance and rhythm at the crease, taking cues from players like AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same."

The PBKS captain said he is driven by the need to prove critics wrong, especially after setbacks like injury. He stressed that a strong mindset is key to making a comeback.

"I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can't do it. It's impossible. I don't like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can't accept it. Then, in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: 'I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?' I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong."

"That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries. When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can't I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore," he added.

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Punjab Kings continue winning run

In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, Iyer-led Punjab Kings have won six matches in a row. They pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history, defeating Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab now have 13 points with six wins and one no result.

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