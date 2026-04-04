'Punjab Kings playing to impress each other, not others outside'

Shreyas Iyer reveals that Punjab Kings' impressive start to IPL 2026 is fuelled by a unique team strategy, centered on internal competition and mutual encouragement.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Shreyas Iyer credits Punjab Kings' IPL success to internal competition and a focus on impressing each other within the team.

Punjab Kings chased down a target of 210 against Chennai Super Kings, marking their second consecutive win and placing them at the top of the IPL standings.

The team's aggressive batting approach and successful pursuit of 200-plus targets have been key to their early success in the IPL season.

Iyer acknowledges the need to address the team's slow over-rate, which has resulted in fines for two consecutive matches.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer says an internal competitive edge has driven his side's early-season success rather than any desire to impress those outside the dressing room.

His comments came after a second successive Indian Premier League win on Friday.

The team stormed to the top of the IPL 2026 standings by chasing down 210, with eight balls to spare, against Chennai Super Kings, completing another statement victory to open their campaign with back-to-back wins.

Their top order came out swinging and never really relented, with Iyer leading by example with a commanding 50 off 29 balls as Punjab completed the chase at Chennai's M A Chidambaram stadium.

"We've just decided in the dressing room that whatever happens, we are going to play a brand of cricket which is to impress each other, not others outside," Iyer said after the match.

"That gives us a certain sort of clarity as well, when we approach the game. It is basically challenging each other inside the dressing room, not outside."

Punjab Kings' Batting Prowess

The chase was Punjab's ninth successful pursuit of a 200-plus target, the highest among the IPL's 10 franchises.

Opener Priyansh Arya provided the early spark with a blistering 39 off 11 balls, and Punjab's top-order batsmen sustained the charge to leave Chennai chasing the game for most of the night.

"I'm glad that everyone's getting to bat in the first two games itself," Iyer said.

"That gives immense confidence for the team as well. Whenever we're stuck in a pressure situation, people are aware of how to handle them."

Addressing the Over-Rate Issue

There was, however, one blemish, with Iyer and his teammates fined for a slow over-rate for the second match running, an issue the captain acknowledged needs to be fixed quickly.

"The over-rate is something we should look into right now, because five fielders coming in in the last two overs, you sort of know that there's one line to bowl.

"That's the only part we need to focus on."