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Coetzee Replaces Injured Payne In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

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April 18, 2026 10:04 IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in South African pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of the injured David Payne for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Gerald Coetzee played 14 IPL games in the past, representing Gujarat Titans (2025) and Mumbai Indians (2024)

Gerald Coetzee played 14 IPL games in the past, representing Gujarat Titans (2025) and Mumbai Indians (2024). Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Key Points

  • David Payne was ruled out due to an ankle injury after playing two games for SRH.
  • Gerald Coetzee, a South African right-arm pacer, joins SRH for Rs 2 crore.
  • Coetzee has played for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in previous IPL seasons, taking 15 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced the signing of Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of the IPL season ahead of their home match against Chennai Supe Kings on Saturday.

English left-arm pacer Payne, who played two games for SRH in the ongoing season and picked two wickets, was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

 

"South African right-arm pacer Coetzee was named the replacement and will join SRH for Rs 2-crore," according to an IPL media advisory.

Coetzee's International Cricket Career

Coetzee has played four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is for South Africa and has 67 international wickets against his name.

Coetzee, who replaces Payne at SRH, has played 14 IPL games in the past, representing Gujarat Titans (2025) and Mumbai Indians (2024). He has taken 15 wickets across the two seasons.

Coetzee's inclusion aims to strengthen SRH's bowling options as they push for a playoff spot. His experience in previous IPL seasons could prove valuable. SRH will hope he can quickly adapt to the team and conditions to make an impact.

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