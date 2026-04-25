IPL 2026: See Who's Cheering Kohli The Loudest

Anushka Sharma's enthusiastic support for Virat Kohli during his impressive innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has captured the attention of fans, showcasing their strong bond.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was seen reacting to almost every Kohli shot, cheering and clapping throughout her husband's innings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli scored a fluent 81 off 44 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans.

Kohli's innings included eight fours and four sixes, helping RCB chase down the target.

Kohli built a crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, shifting momentum in RCB's favour.

Virat Kohli once again lit up the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru with a commanding chase but the night carried just as much emotion in the stands as it did on the field.

Chasing 206 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans, Kohli produced a fluent 81 off 44 balls, controlling the innings with his usual authority. But among the noise of the home crowd, one voice stood out-- his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma's Viral Reactions

From the very first boundary to the final stages of his knock, Anushka was seen reacting to almost every Kohli shot -- clapping, cheering and fully immersed in the moment as he took charge of the chase.

Kohli's Dominant Innings

Kohli, dropped on zero off the first ball he faced, made GT pay in style. He built a crucial stand with Devdutt Padikkal, shifting momentum firmly in RCB's favour, before striking eight fours and four sixes in a controlled assault. His dismissal to Jason Holder came as a rare lapse, and he walked off visibly disappointed after falling short of finishing the job.

Still, the innings carried him to the top of the season's run charts.