Scoreboard pressure, poor fielding: How Gujarat Titans Crumbled Against RCB In Qualifier 1

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler is bowled by Josh Hazlewood during the Qualifier 1 match in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans collapsed to 162 all out after losing five wickets inside the Powerplay.

Gujarat Titans' poor fielding effort, including a costly dropped chance off Rajat Patidar when he was on 20, proved to be a decisive factor in the contest.

Patidar made GT pay for that lapse, smashing a blistering 93 from 33 balls to power RCB to a second successive IPL final.

Gujarat Titans batter Glenn Phillips admitted that scoreboard pressure and sloppy fielding hurt his side badly in the crushing 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL Qualifier 1, but insisted the team would quickly move on and get things in order ahead of the Qualifier 2 match on Friday.



Chasing a daunting total after Rajat Patidar's explosive unbeaten 93 powered RCB to 254 for five, GT crumbled to 162 all out as their top order failed to cope with the mounting pressure.



Phillips, who did not feature in the match, said the target became increasingly difficult after RCB's early strikes with the ball.



"250 any day is a tough ask to chase without everything going your way. There's obviously a huge amount of scoreboard pressure when you're trying to chase 250 and very few teams have done it," Phillips said after the match in Dharamsala on Tuesday.



"We went out there and gave it everything. Unfortunately, when you're trying to chase 250, everything has to go right and obviously it didn't," he added.

'You can't win games if you can't take catches'

Phillips felt the surface itself was not impossible for batting despite the massive first-innings total.

"It obviously produced plenty of runs for Rajat and a couple of the other boys in the RCB side. But as Rahul (Tewatiya) showed as well, it was still good enough to bat on in the second innings," he said.



The New Zealander also pointed to Gujarat Titans' poor fielding effort, including a costly dropped chance off Patidar, as a decisive factor in the contest. He was on 20 then.



"Especially in playoff games, fielding becomes really crucial. You can bowl well and bat well, but if you field badly, you're still going to lose," he said.



"Rajat made us pay big time today. You can't win games if you can't take catches."



Phillips, however, said the issue was more about mindset than skill execution in the field.



"It's probably more of an attitudinal shift than anything else from a fielding perspective, making sure that we want the ball and want to do something special," he said.

Gujarat Titans Hope To Bounce Back In Qualifier 2

Despite the heavy defeat, Phillips said GT are fortunate to have another opportunity through the playoffs format and backed the side to recover quickly.



"Sometimes a loss like this is probably easier to get over. If you lose by one or two runs, you keep thinking about one moment here or there," he said.



"But when you get nowhere near, you can just go, 'we were just not on it today'. That doesn't mean we won't be on it in the next game."



Phillips described the crushing defeat as part of the "fickle nature" of T20 cricket, where collective off-days can snowball into a one-sided result.



"If each individual happens to have a bad day, that accumulates to one really bad day for the team. And that can easily switch around to every individual having a great day in the next game," he said.



GT will play the Qualifier 2 match against the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.