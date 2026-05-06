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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad praises Sanju Samson as CSK's backbone

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad praises Sanju Samson as CSK's backbone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 00:17 IST

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Sanju Samson's stellar performance propelled Chennai Super Kings to a dominant win against Delhi Capitals, solidifying his role as a key player for CSK.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson smashed seven boundaries and six sixes in his unbeaten 52-ball 87 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson's unbeaten 87 led Chennai Super Kings to an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed Sanju Samson as the 'backbone' of the CSK team, acknowledging his significant contribution.
  • Samson attributes his success to subtle pre-delivery movements, helping him anticipate the ball's line.
  • CSK's victory moved them to sixth place in the standings, improving their position in the tournament.
  • Samson prioritised winning the game over personal milestones, highlighting his team-first mentality.

SCORECARD

In his debut season for Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson has quickly become indispensable, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailing the keeper-batter as the "backbone" of the side after another impactful knock guided them to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Samson, following his two unbeaten centuries earlier this season -- one of them against DC in Chennai -- smashed an unbeaten 87 as CSK chased down a modest 155 for 7 to seal an eight-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

 

With the victory, CSK moved to 10 points and sixth place on the table from 10 games, while DC remained on eight points after another underwhelming display with the bat.

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Gaikwad's praise for Samson and CSK's bowling attack

"On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the (T20) World Cup, he's our backbone," said Gaikwad after the easy victory.

The CSK skipper also praised his bowlers, with Akeal Hosein returning figures of 1/19 in four overs and Jamie Overton removing the well-set Tristan Stubbs on 38.

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Samson's tactical approach and composure

Samson attributed his success to subtle pre-delivery movements, saying they help him better gauge the line of the ball.

"I have been working a bit on my initial movement and it has been coming off. I've been doing it for the last few years and it's tactical as well depending on the bowlers and how you want to approach them." 

He added that his batting is built on a calm, composed approach -- a hallmark of his game throughout his career.

"...to be very honest I am always like this (calm) but you are seeing me more in the middle now so you feel I am calm, even outside I am calm," he said.

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Prioritising team victory over personal milestones

Samson said he would have had to be "too selfish" to convert his knock into a century, emphasising that winning the game mattered more than personal milestones.

"Hundreds are always special. There was a desire, but I had to be a bit too selfish to get it... my partner was playing well and winning the game gives you more confidence and happiness. A few more matches to come, let's see if it (another century) comes around," he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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