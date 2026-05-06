IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Golden Run Fuels CSK's Playoff Push

Sanju Samson has amassed 402 runs in 10 games so far in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson continued his fine form with the bat in IPL 2026, stroking a masterful 87 off 52 balls against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson has been CSK's most reliable run-scorer, often anchoring the innings alone.

CSK's wins have closely followed Samson's contributions with the bat.

The victory against the Delhi Capitals lifted CSK to sixth place on the points table and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Chennai Super Kings rode on a composed and commanding unbeaten 87 from Sanju Samson to secure an eight wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Chasing a modest but tricky target of 156 on a surface that offered assistance to bowlers, CSK crossed the line with 15 balls to spare for their fifth win of the season.

The victory lifted them to sixth place on the points table and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Samson Delivers Again

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's unbeaten 52-ball 87 contained seven boundaries and six sixes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Samson once again proved to be the difference. He has all but carried Chennai Super Kings' batting through IPL 2026, turning games with a consistency few others in the side have managed.

Match after match, his runs have formed the backbone of CSK's campaign, often masking the lack of support around him. He has amassed 402 runs in 10 games so far, ahead of Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose tally of 251 is the next best for CSK.

Samson's move from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season is already looking like a masterstroke, with the stumper-batter repaying the faith by delivering crucial knocks and driving CSK's push to stay in the playoff race.

Sensational Knock Under Testing Conditions

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

On a tricky Delhi surface, Samson made batting look effortless when others found stroke-making difficult. He blended timing with grace and pierced gaps with silken drives and delicate late cuts. His lofted strokes carried a fluid elegance, turning even big hits into eye-pleasing, almost effortless extensions of his natural game.

The chase began on a cautious note. Opening the innings alongside Gaikwad, Samson took his time early, scoring just 10 off his first 11 deliveries. CSK were dealt an early blow when Gaikwad fell cheaply, adding pressure in the early stages.

Coming in at No. 3, Urvil Patel briefly eased nerves with a couple of sixes off Lungi Ngidi, but his dismissal -- stumped off Axar Patel -- gave Delhi a glimmer of hope.

Samson, however, shut the door on any comeback. He gradually shifted gears, taking on Delhi's main spinner Kuldeep Yadav with confidence, including a crucial over that yielded two sixes and a boundary to bring up his half-century off 32 balls.

With the target within reach, young Kartik Sharma settled in and played the supporting role effectively. The duo added valuable runs, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries to keep the asking rate under control.

Samson Thorn In Delhi's Flesh

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma celebrate the win. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Samson accelerated further in the latter half, striking Mitchell Starc for consecutive boundaries and then taking apart T Natarajan with two sixes and a four in a decisive 15th over. His range of strokes -- from late cuts to powerful lofted hits -- highlighted both control and intent.

Having scored a century against the Capitals earlier this season, Samson continued his dominance over them with another match-winning effort.

Captain Gaikwad summed up the Kerala batter's importance in the side, calling him 'the backbone' of CSK's batting unit in the post-match presentation.

The numbers underline that claim: CSK have won all four matches this season in which Samson has scored over 40, compared to just one win in six games when he has failed to cross that mark -- a clear sign of the 'Samson effect' driving their campaign.