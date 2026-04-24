Samson's Smart Play Leads Chennai To Victory

Sanju Samson's brilliant century, marked by smart adjustments to the pitch, propelled Chennai Super Kings to a dominant victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson bats en route a century on a demanding batting track against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson scored a century, adapting to the slow Wankhede pitch conditions.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by a significant margin in the IPL match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated the win to Mukesh Choudhary, whose mother recently passed away.

Hardik Pandya hinted at potential changes in the Mumbai Indians' strategy following the defeat.

Early wickets in the powerplay proved costly for Mumbai Indians, hindering their chase.

Smart adjustments on an unusually sluggish Wankhede surface proved key to Sanju Samson's fifth IPL hundred as Chennai Super Kings handed Mumbai Indians their biggest-ever defeat in the tournament with a 103-run thrashing on Thursday.

Fresh from guiding India to the T20 World Cup title with three successive match-winning fifties, Samson had a poor start to his CSK stint with three single-digit scores.

But he rediscovered his touch with an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals and followed it up with another unbeaten 101 at the Wankhede, his second ton in four innings.

Samson's Key To Success: Adapting To The Pitch

"I am trying to keep things simple," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

"Today the wicket wasn't a normal Wankhede wicket. The ball was holding. So, from there it was just about assessing what the team needed to do.

"We were losing a few wickets so I thought it was important for a settled batsman to stay and that's what I tried and that's what happened today.

"The game tells you what to do. You don't have to come with a preconceived mindset or premeditate that this is how I play and this is what I do. It is my responsibility to understand the game situation and what the team demands and plan around it.

"If we didn't have the fall of wickets, I'd have gone a bit more earlier, but with the fall of wickets it was important to finish well," said Samson.

Gaikwad Dedicates Win To Bereaved Choudhary

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary looks up to the heavens as he celebrates the wicket of MI's Quinton De Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated the emphatic win to pacer Mukesh Choudhary, whose mother passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. CSK players wore black armbands during the match.

"Pretty tough on him (Mukesh). I would dedicate this win to him," Gaikwad said.

"Hats off to him, coming in that situation it takes a lot mentally. He came back for the team, for the franchise because he knew we needed him.

"All glory to him. We all wanted to be there for him and chipped away for him."