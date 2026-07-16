'Leaving Rajasthan Royals was tough, but Dhoni, Ruturaj made CSK move easy'

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed the emotional journey behind his move to Chennai Super Kings, detailing how his long association with Rajasthan Royals ended and the pivotal roles MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad played in his decision.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson moved to Chennai Super Kings for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League after being traded from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson described leaving Rajasthan Royals after over a decade as one of the toughest decisions of his career.

The strong bond he shared with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad was a significant factor in his decision to move to Chennai Super Kings.

Samson had multiple options after leaving RR but felt CSK was the perfect fit for his game and had "my type" of franchise culture.

He idolised Dhoni growing up, dreaming of playing alongside him, and still hopes to bat with him despite Dhoni missing the 2026 IPL season.

Samson recalled his IPL debut in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals, where he got an opportunity due to an injury to Dishant Yagnik.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed that leaving IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals after more than a decade-long association was one of the toughest decisions of his career, but the strong bond he shared with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad made his move to Chennai Super Kings an easy transition.

"Moving on from RR was a very big decision for me. I believe that after playing for a team for some time you start to feel like this is your team and nobody can remove you. But I always had the awareness that there is a limited time for everyone at one place," Samson, who led the Royals for five years before moving to CSK through a trade ahead of IPL 2026, told JioStar's 'Superstars'.

The Decision to Leave Rajasthan Royals

"You do your part, and you move out and after the end of IPL 2025, a point came when I felt that I should move on. I told myself that the boys are ready, and RR is ready to play without Sanju Samson. That is when I thought of leaving," he added.

The Kerala cricketer said he had a few options on the table after quitting RR but chose Chennai Super Kings because it felt like the perfect fit for his game. Samson added that finally donning the iconic yellow jersey was a special feeling.

Why Chennai Super Kings?

"There were two or three options at that time. But, honestly, CSK, Mahibhai's influence, the franchise itself, and my friends there, especially Ruturaj, meant I had great connections.

"Based on what I had heard about CSK from other players, I felt that this franchise was my type. If I go there, it will be very good for me. I had wished for that, but a trade is a tricky thing. I want to go there, but do they want me? And the original team needs to get what they want in return. Everyone has to agree. It was a major turning point. Luckily, I ended up in CSK. It was a great feeling," he said.

Idolising MS Dhoni

Growing up, the 31-year-old Samson idolised Dhoni and his fearless batting style, often going to bed dreaming of the day he would get the chance to represent India.

"The way he carried himself and his aggressive batting style really attracted me. He used to appear in the ads, and I would cut out his picture and stick it in my diary. Every kid has an idol, and Mahibhai was mine.

"As a child, I used to watch India play every day. Mahibhai would be captaining and winning matches. I would go to sleep thinking, 'I have to play one day too.' I used to dream of batting with him, building a partnership, and fielding alongside him."

Now part of the CSK setup, Samson said one of his biggest dreams is to bat alongside Dhoni.

Dhoni missed the entire 2026 IPL season with a calf injury, but Samson said he hasn't given up hope of playing alongside him.

Recalling His IPL Debut

Recalling how he got his first IPL opportunity, Samson said he spent the first few matches on the Rajasthan Royals bench before finally gathering the courage to approach then captain Rahul Dravid.

"He calmly explained that I needed to be patient and that my time would come. I was frustrated and disappointed after hearing that, so I took out all my anger in the nets. I would go to the nets and hit sixes, thinking, 'I'll show them.'

His lucky break came when wicketkeeper Dishant Yagnik got injured.

"There was no plan to play me, but Dishantbhai got injured for one match. So they played me against Punjab (then KXIP), which was my debut in the IPL in 2013, and I won that game for the team.

"It was my first match. I scored 27 not out batting at number 6. I also got three-four dismissals while keeping the wickets. But in the next match, Dishantbhai was fit again, and I was dropped."