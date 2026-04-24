Samson's ton: 'That balance between patience and intent stood out'

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 101 and Akeal Hosein’s four wickets powered Chennai Super Kings to a 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, earning praise from Suresh Raina and Anil Kumble.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has been instrumental in carrying the team through this season. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A dominant century from Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul by Akeal Hosein powered Chennai Super Kings to a thumping 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Key Points Sanju Samson starred with an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls, his second century of the season.

Suresh Raina praised Samson’s “balance between patience and intent”.

Anil Kumble highlighted Samson’s role in solving CSK’s opening concerns.

Samson struck his second century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 54 balls, laced with 10 fours and six sixes, as CSK posted a formidable 207/6.

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina was effusive in his praise for the opener's composed yet assertive knock.

"Sanju Samson was brilliant because he built his innings smartly. He took his time early, played with a straight bat, and respected the good deliveries, especially against someone like Jasprit Bumrah. At the same time, he was quick to capitalise on anything loose, using the pace and placing the ball really well. That balance between patience and intent stood out. When you look at his recent scores, a century at the start of the tournament, 48, and now another hundred, it clearly shows he's in outstanding form," Raina said on JioHotstar.

'Sanju has evolved in his game'

Echoing those sentiments, former India captain Anil Kumble highlighted the significance of Samson’s consistency at the top, especially in the context of CSK's past struggles with their opening combination.

"Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through. It is similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan's run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game," Kumble said.

The T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' has been CSK's standout performer this season, amassing 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65, including two centuries -- making him one of the leading run-getters in IPL 2026.