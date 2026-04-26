Samson crosses 5,000 IPL runs in quiet milestone moment

Sanju Samson becomes the 10th batter to reach 5,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in quick time against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was out cheaply for 11 even as he completed the milestone against GT on Sunday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

There is something quietly significant about milestones in a format as restless as the IPL. They tend to arrive without ceremony, tucked between overs, almost incidental to the noise around them.

Key Points Sanju Samson becomes the 10th batter to reach 5,000 IPL runs.

Achieved milestone with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada.

Third-fastest to 5,000 runs in terms of balls faced.

Joins elite list led by AB de Villiers and David Warner.

Sanju Samson’s entry into the 5,000-run club was one such moment.

A push through the covers off Kagiso Rabada in the second over was all it took — a boundary that carried more weight than most. With it, Samson became only the 10th batter to reach the mark, a reminder of both longevity and relevance in a league that rarely affords either without scrutiny.

The numbers, as ever, offer context without quite telling the whole story: 5,008 runs in 180 innings, an average a touch above 31, a strike rate nudging 141. Productive, certainly. Occasionally brilliant. Not always linear.

What stands out more is the pace. Only AB de Villiers and David Warner have reached the milestone quicker in terms of balls faced. Samson’s place alongside them says something about intent -- about a batter who has, at his best, resisted the temptation to play within himself.

His IPL journey has been spread across three franchises -- Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and now Chennai Super Kings -- each phase carrying its own expectations, its own adjustments.

This season, at least, the returns have been emphatic. Samson has been CSK’s most reliable source of runs, moving past 300 at a strike rate that reflects a player in control of both tempo and situation.

The milestone, then, feels less like an endpoint and more like a marker of where he now sits in the IPL’s batting landscape -- established, still evolving, and perhaps, finally, consistent.

The match itself moved on quickly. Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a measured 74 as CSK posted 158 for 7 at Chepauk -- a total that hinted at a contest, rather than control.