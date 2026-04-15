IPL 2026: Sakshi, Ziva Bring Spark to CSK Game

Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were spotted at a Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni shared moments with Charulatha Remesh and Utkarsha Pawar during the CSK match. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni were seen at Chepauk supporting the Chennai Super Kings.

M S Dhoni is currently undergoing rehab for a calf strain during IPL 2026.

Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni were seen at Chepauk during Chennai Super Kings' game against the Kolkata Knight Riders -- a match CSK went on to win comfortably.

Sakshi was also spotted in the stands chatting with Charulatha Remesh, Sanju Samson's wife, and Utkarsha Pawar, CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife, as the game unfolded.

Sakshi kept things simple and elegant in a soft pink kurta set, quietly taking in the action as CSK continued their return to form with back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, fans are still missing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently away from action with a calf strain and undergoing rehab during IPL 2026.

Spiritual Visit to Sai Baba Temple

aarti at Sai Baba's temple, before visiting Dwarkamai and the Gurusthan temple to seek blessings.

Sakshi mentioned that she has been visiting the shrine since childhood with her parents, and said this was the first time she brought Ziva along to the sacred place.