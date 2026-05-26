IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan ready to haunt RCB again in knockouts

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan enters Qualifier 1 in blazing form as Gujarat Titans’ biggest batting weapon. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sai Sudharsan has been in exceptional form this IPL season, scoring 638 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49.07 and strike rate of 157.92.

He has a strong playoff record with 219 runs in 3 knockout innings, including a memorable 47-ball 96 in the 2023 final.

Sudharsan has dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru previously, scoring 265 runs in 6 innings with a century and fifty.

He enters Qualifier 1 on a five-match streak of fifty-plus scores, making him Gujarat Titans’ key batter.

Sudharsan’s Red-Hot Form Powers GT Charge

For the fourth time in five years, Gujarat Titans are the Indian Premier League title hunt.

Once again, it is their run-machine Sai Sudharsan who has kept defying an ever-evolving T20 landscape and produced magic for the Titans.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier one, to get Sudharsan out. The left-hander boasts of a sensational record in IPL playoffs, showing his big match temperament.

RCB Face Tough Task to Contain GT Run Machine

In the IPL knockout stages, Sudharsan has produced 219 runs in three innings at an average of 73 and a strike rate of over 172, including two half-centuries. His best showing came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 final, where he announced his arrival on the grand stage with a 47-ball 96, though in a losing effort.

Against RCB, Sudharsan has made 265 runs in six innings at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 150.56, including a century and fifty each. His best score is 100.

This season, Sudharsan has made 638 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 49.07 and a strike rate of 157.92, including a century and seven fifties, with best score of 100. He has made five successive fifty-plus scores in past five matches.