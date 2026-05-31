Sachin Tendulkar wants 'Impact player' rule scrapped

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wants the controversial 'Impact player' rule to be scrapped from the IPL, arguing it creates an unfair advantage for batsmen and diminishes the role of all-rounders.

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia came in as 'Impact Sub' for Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and top-scored for GT with an aggressive 68 off 43 balls, which included 8 fours and 4 sixes. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar advocates for scrapping the impact player rule in the IPL.

Tendulkar believes the impact player rule creates an imbalance between batting and bowling.

He suggests introducing a bowling powerplay to counter the batting dominance.

Tendulkar proposes allowing one bowler per team to bowl five overs.

The impact player rule has faced criticism for diminishing the role of all-rounders.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wants the controversial 'Impact player' rule to be scrapped, while also suggesting a couple of changes to restore the balance between bat and ball in the Indian Premier League.

Introduced in 2023, the Impact player rule allows teams to substitute anyone in the playing eleven with one of the five listed substitutes at any point of the match.

Tendulkar's Critique Of Impact Player Rule

"I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note, I can say. I think the impact player needs to go away," Tendulkar said at the ESPNcricinfo awards.

"I feel, when in a T20 format you just have to play 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to that line-up. Where bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance."

With increasingly batting-friendly surfaces producing record scores in recent seasons, Tendulkar believes the rule has exacerbated an already uneven contest between bat and ball.

The regulation has also drawn criticism from several prominent players, including India captain Shubman Gill and former skipper Rohit Sharma, who have argued that the rule takes the skill out of the game and diminishes the value of all-rounders.

Proposed Changes to Powerplay Structure

Tendulkar suggested modifying the powerplay structure by introducing a bowling powerplay alongside the existing batting one.

"(In) the powerplay of six overs with field restrictions, only two fielders are allowed outside the ring. Let the first four overs be batters' powerplay with the same field restrictions.

"Post that, the remaining two powerplay overs should be determined by the fielding captain as and when he wants to take. Those two consecutive overs will also get one fielder extra outside the ring at any stage of the game," Tendulkar said.

"So you (the fielding side) are able to control the game better."

Increasing Bowling Quota for Key Bowlers

The batting great also proposed increasing the bowling quota of one player per team from four overs to five, allowing sides to utilise their premier bowler for a larger portion of the innings.

"One bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs. Because, invariably, the best bowler of the side is going to bowl that fifth over.

"Wouldn't you want to see that best bowler bowl more? The top batters are batting sometimes even 20 overs. Why shouldn't the best bowler be bowling five overs?" he asked.