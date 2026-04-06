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IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad accepts responsibility after CSK's humiliating defeat to RCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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April 06, 2026 01:29 IST

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Ruturaj Gaikwad shoulders the blame for Chennai Super Kings' big defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB

IMAGE: The 43-run win over CSK pushed RCB to the top of the IPL points table. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad blames himself for Chennai Super Kings' defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, citing his failure to contribute significantly.
  • It was CSK's third successive defeat n the league while RCB registered two back-to-back wins.
  • RCB's Tim David's game-changing innings, including eight sixes, propelled RCB to a formidable total against CSK.

An emotionally distraught Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have much explanation to offer after a third straight defeat.

CSK lost to RCB by 43 runs with Tim David wreaking havoc with the bat before pacer Jacob Duffy blew away the visiting team's top order.

 

"If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today," he said.

"We still had the game in our hands till the 13-14th over (of the bowling innings but let momentum slip after it."

I am not a machine, my season can go up and down: Shami

Kamboj's no-ball

On Tim David's smashing a 25-ball-70, Gaikwad expressed his disappointment on not getting him quickly when Anshul Kamboj yorked the batter only to find that he had overstepped.

"Almost got a wicket of him but it was an illegal delivery. After that, he smacked it all around the park. Hats off to him."

Rain threat looms large as KKR seek to avoid third straight loss

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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