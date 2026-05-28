'We are proud of you': Elder brother Ujjwal celebrates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting in IPL 2026 has shattered records, with his brother celebrating his achievement of surpassing Chris Gayle's sixes record.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with elder brother Ujjwal and younger brother Ashirvad. Photograph: Ujjwal Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in an IPL season, hitting 65 sixes.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi's brother Ujjwal hailed his record-breaking achievement on social media.

Sooryavanshi is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, amassing 680 runs with a century and four fifties.

Elder brother Ujjwal hailed Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his explosive match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match on Wednesday.

The young left-hander smashed a blistering 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and five boundaries. He took his tally to 65 sixes in the season, breaking Chris Gayle's previous record of 59 sixes in IPL 2012.

Sooryavanshi's Brother Celebrates Record

'We are proud of you @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09 that today you broke a 14-year-old record, which no player has ever broken in history, and created a new record for yourself - 65-sixes in one season of IPL and many more to come,' Ujjwal said on Instagram.

Vaibhav has two brothers -- elder brother Ujjwal and younger brother Ashirvad.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was just one hit away from equalling Gayle's record for the fastest century in the IPL before he was dismissed three runs short of the century mark.

Remarkably, Sooryavanshi slammed 12 sixes in 29 balls, while the rest of the Royals' batters managed only fives sixes in 91 balls. His 12 sixes are the most hit by any batter in an innings in the IPL playoffs.

Dominating Powerplay

This was the fourth time in the season that Sooryavanshi had hit 10-plus sixes in an innings, matching Gayle's record.

He is the leading run-getter in IPL 2026 so far, having amassed 680 runs in 15 matches averaging 45.33 at an incredible strike of 242.85, with a century and four fifties. He also holds the record for the most runs by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

Sooryavanshi has proved to be unstoppable in the Powerplay this season, where he has raked up 490 runs -- the most runs by a batter in the Powerplay in an IPL season.