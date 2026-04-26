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Sooryavanshi fastest to reach 1,000 runs in T20s

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April 26, 2026 10:53 IST

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Teen sensation blasts the third fastest hundred in IPL history, off 36 balls.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after reaching his century during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures to the crowd after reaching his century during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 103 off 37 balls, recording the third fastest century in IPL history.
  • His aggressive batting included 12 sixes and 5 fours.
  • Afghanistan scored 17 for no loss in the first Super Over, Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi.
  • Rajasthan Royals posted 228 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad, driven by Sooryavanshi's century and contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad were clinical in their chase, overhauling the target of 229 with nine balls to spare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player, and fastest by balls faced, to complete 1,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket on Saturday.

The 15-year-old smashed a 36-ball century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. However, his effort was in vain as the Royals were beating by five wickets.

IPL 2026: SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sooryavanshi hit 12 sixes and five boundaries as he completed his second century in the IPL shortly after reaching 1,000 runs in T20 cricket, having faced just 473 balls in the format.

The previous record was held by Australia's Mitchell Owen, who completed 1,000 runs in 533 balls.

 

The century is the third fastest in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in 2013 and Sooryavanshi's own 35-ball hundred last year.

I just played according to the ball

"There wasn’t much thinking... I just played according to the ball. The wicket felt good, so I backed my game," said Sooryavanshi, who had hit four sixes in the first over.

"I think about which bowlers are in the opposition, what shots I can play against them... I try to visualise all of that."

The teenager, who has yet to make his senior debut for India, has been in scorching form this season, having earlier scored two 15-ball fifties against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi fell at 103 off 37 balls, helping Rajasthan to post 228-6. Hyderabad chased down the target with nine balls to spare, driven by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57).

Hyderabad and Rajasthan, both on 10 points, are four points above fifth-placed Chennai in the race to finish in the top four and progress to the playoffs.

Punjab Kings lead the table with 13 points after pulling off a record chase of 265 against Delhi Capitals earlier in the day.

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