'Dear Vaibhav...' Kohli applauds Sooryavanshi's stunning knock

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns accolades from Virat Kohli after another stunning IPL knock.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a blasted a stunning 78 off just 26 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes, as Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Guwahati on Friday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricketer, impressed with a rapid 78 off 26 balls in the IPL.

Virat Kohli praised Sooryavanshi's performance, signing his cap with a message of encouragement.

Sooryavanshi's innings helped Rajasthan Royals secure a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The impressive knock propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the IPL run charts, earning him the Orange Cap.

Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten in the IPL season after their victory.

For a young cricketer, a few words of praise from superstar Virat Kohli can feel like a standing ovation, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his moment after yet another breathtaking performance in the IPL.

The 15-year-old continues to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease.

Fresh from unsettling Jasprit Bumrah, he went after Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, smashing a stunning 78 off just 26 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday.

Kohli's Encouragement

After the match, Kohli signed the youngster's cap and left a simple but special message: 'Dear Vaibhav, well done.'

Sooryavanshi Takes Orange Cap

The innings also propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Orange Cap.

Rajasthan Royals stayed unbeaten with four wins in as many games, while the defending champions suffered their first loss of the campaign.