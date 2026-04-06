Sooryavanshi Set For Bumrah Test As Mumbai Indians Face Resurgent Royals

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are hoping for a turnaround against the in-form Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 83 in the first two matches at a strike rate of 237.14. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya's potential return from illness is crucial for Mumbai Indians' balance and performance.

Rajasthan Royals' top order, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been providing explosive starts.

Ravi Bishnoi's impressive form with the ball is a key factor in Rajasthan Royals' strong start to the season.

Jasprit Bumrah could be a key bowler for MI as they look to stop Royals' charge in the Powerplay.

Mumbai Indians will hope that skipper Hardik Pandya regains full fitness when they square off against a confident Rajasthan Royals unit, which will be keen to extend its early-season momentum in their IPL 2026 match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Pandya, a key figure in the side, missed MI's previous outing due to illness, and his absence proved crucial in their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

While India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead and ensured continuity, MI missed Pandya's all-round abilities on a tacky surface.

Bumrah Holds The Key For MI

His absence also forced a rejig in the combination. Deepak Chahar, drafted in for the game, delivered a tidy spell, but the decision to bring in pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch in place of seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult backfired, with the South African leaking runs.

Pandya has since travelled with the squad and returned to the nets, offering hope of a comeback as MI look to recalibrate their approach after the loss.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians will look towards Jasprit Bumrah to strike crucial blows against an aggressive Rajasthan Royals' top order. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Shardul Thakur, who starred with the ball in their opening game, was expensive in the last outing, while the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but is yet to open his account this season.

In the spin department, Mitchell Santner justified his selection ahead of Afghan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar and is likely to retain his place.

Batting Is Royals' Big Strength

The MI bowlers, however, will need to raise their game against a Rajasthan top order that has been in excellent form so far.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have provided explosive starts, with Dhruv Jurel then building on the momentum.

New skipper Riyan Parag is yet to make a significant contribution with the bat but will take confidence from his leadership, particularly his tactical decisions at the death that guided the Royals to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans.

RR's Key Bowlers

Among the bowlers, Tushar Deshpande and Ravi Bishnoi have been impressive.

Bishnoi has emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker with five scalps from two matches, marking a strong turnaround after a challenging 2025 season following which he worked on multiple aspects of his game.

Deshpande, meanwhile, showcased his death-bowling skills by successfully defending 10 runs in the final over against the Titans, conceding just four with a series of pinpoint yorkers.

With Mumbai, currently sixth on the points table, seeking to bounce back and second placed Rajasthan riding a wave of confidence, the contest's result could hinge on how effectively MI's bowlers handle the Royals' in-form top order.

Pitch Report And Weather

The first match at this venue was a low-scoring affair. Royals' pacers made most of some early help, as they bundled out CSK for 127 before their batters easily chased down the total.

The average total in the last five games at this venue is 161 but both teams could easily surpass that total considering the aggressive batting line-ups at their disposal. The teams generally prefer to chase on this pitch with dew expected to play a big part in the second half.

The weather is expected to be pleasant during the course of the match on Tuesday with Accuweather predicting the temperate to hover in the low 20s. There could also be some thunderstorms in the afternoon which could impact the conditions, especially the pitch in the early part of the game.

Head To Head

MI hold a slight edge against Royals with 16 wins from 31 matches played with the latter winning 14 games. In the last five matches played between the two teams, MI have emerged victorious three times including the previous game played in IPL 2025 last year.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Riyan Parag (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w/k), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, A M Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Info

April 7, 2026 at 7.30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 1530 IST; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.