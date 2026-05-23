IPL 2026, RR vs MI, Preview: All eyes on Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal as RR go for broke against MI

Rajasthan Royals clash with Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match, in Mumbai on Sunday. Victory give them a place in the play-offs.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 32-ball 77 against Mumbai Indians in the earlier meeting in Guwahati this season, which Rajasthan Royals won by 27 runs. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points Rajasthan Royals must win against Mumbai Indians to secure a IPL play-off spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal poses a significant threat to Mumbai Indians with his aggressive batting.

Mumbai Indians key players, like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, aim for impactful performances.

RR's Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel must provide consistency in the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah looks forward to a break after a demanding period of white-ball cricket.

Rajasthan Royals will look to go full throttle in their bid to seal the last Indian Premier League play-offs spot when they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

It will be a test of resilience and fitness for both the teams on a potentially hot and humid Sunday afternoon at the Wankhede stadium, as Mumbai Indians hope to sign off with a consolation victory with Rajasthan Royals aware that all they need is victory.

Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Scenarios

The Royals -- currently placed fourth with 14 points -- need to beat Mumbai Indians, which will take them to 16 points, at least one point clear of both Punjab Kings (13) and Kolkata Knight Riders (13), who are also in the fray for a play-offs berth.

If RR lose on Sunday, they will hope that both Punjab and Knight Riders also suffer defeats in their final matches for the Jaipur-based side to have any chance of making the play-offs.

The Royals have lost more than they have won in their last five outings, but they will fancy their chances of a win against MI, knowing the conditions of the venue which has small dimensions.

Key Players To Watch

More than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fireworks at the top, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who poses the biggest threat to Mumbai Indians. The India opener, also a local boy, went hammer and tongs against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Guwahati, scoring a 32-ball 77, which sealed the fate of the game in the first half itself.

Jaiswal returns to the venue where he had smacked his maiden IPL century three years ago, having scored his second ton the following year against the same opponent.

But RR will still need more consistency from skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who both occupy crucial spots in the batting order but have not necessarily provided the impetus in the middle overs. If Jurel has lacked the punch at times, Parag is searching for consistency.

Mumbai Indians Playing For Pride

On current form, RR come across a more dangerous team which will have its tails up knowing they have more players in form, primed to deliver at the time of need.

If it is any consolation, MI's record in the last five matches is similar to the Royals with three losses and two wins, but then the hosts will be determined to play for pride and the badge.

The contest will provide MI's struggling Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma the chance to have one final crack with an impactful performance which would help their team sign off on a positive note.

For Bumrah, in particular, the end of the campaign will also bring a much-needed break as the Indian pace attack spearhead would want to put his feet up after an exhausting six months of white ball cricket.

Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians have a better record against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium, having won five out of nine matches.

Matches Played: 33

Mumbai Indians: Won 17

Rajasthan Royals: Won 16

No Result: 1

RR won the previous meeting (rain-shortened) in IPL 2026 by 27 runs in Guwahati.

Match Info

May 24, 3.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.