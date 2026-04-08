HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Anil Kumble On What Went Wrong For Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals

Anil Kumble On What Went Wrong For Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 12:21 IST

x

Former India captain Anil Kumble dissects Mumbai Indians' defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, highlighting their lack of intent and praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in action against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Anil Kumble criticised Mumbai Indians for lacking intent and purpose in their loss to Rajasthan Royals.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting against Jasprit Bumrah was a key highlight of Royals' domination with the bat.
  • Faf du Plessis pointed out that Rajasthan Royals outperformed Mumbai Indians in all departments of the game.

Mumbai Indians appeared to lack intent and purpose in their 27-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, said former India captain Anil Kumble as he lauded young swashbuckler Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his "brilliant" offensive against pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2026 match in Guwahati.

RR cruised to the comfortable win over Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating unbeaten 77 and Sooryavanshi's 14-ball blitzkrieg of 39. Their performance set the tone for a 150-run total in the rain-shortened, 11-overs-a-side contest.

 

Mumbai Indians fell well short, restricted to 123 for 9, with their entire top order failing to make an impact. This was Rajasthan Royals' third consecutive win, while MI endured their second loss in three matches.

"It felt like the Mumbai Indians lacked a bit of purpose and intent with the ball, and that certainly spilled over into the batting. It was always going to be a big task to score 151 in 11 overs," said Kumble on JioStar.

Sooryavanshi's Impressive Batting Display

Kumble was amazed by how Sooryavanshi confidently took on a bowler of Bumrah's calibre, smashing a six off the very first delivery he faced.

"Sooryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world's best bowlers. First ball, he hits him (Bumrah) for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around.

"We've generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six.

"It was brilliant batting by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just the way he strikes the ball and the consistency he has shown in terms of strike-rate. He is striking at close to 300 in every game and scoring more than 30 runs consistently, which is outstanding," added Kumble.

Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Prowess

He also praised the intensity shown by Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, noting their raw pace, relentless aggression, and ability to consistently trouble the opposition.

"The way the Rajasthan Royals bowlers came in, you could see the intent. They wanted to hit the deck hard. They have pace, both the opening fast bowlers, and they also took the pace off effectively," he said.

"It wasn't full like how Deepak Chahar bowled, it was more about hitting the deck. Sandeep Sharma once again proved what a reliable fast bowler he is, becoming a nemesis for Rohit Sharma yet again."

Former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis summed up RR's performance, saying they outperformed MI in every department of the game.

"It was a great effort by the Rajasthan Royals. They didn't miss a beat. I thought they were superior to MI in all three departments.

"The way they came in and hit their lengths was beautiful to watch, and who can forget that opening partnership? The two youngsters at the top are really taking this IPL by storm," said Du Plessis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sooryavanshi taking down Bumrah took pressure off me: Jaiswal
Sooryavanshi taking down Bumrah took pressure off me: Jaiswal
MI blown away by Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal magic, admits Jayawardene
MI blown away by Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal magic, admits Jayawardene
Teenager Stuns Bumrah In Guwahati!
Teenager Stuns Bumrah In Guwahati!
Mumbai Indians' Bowling Performance Criticised by Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' Bowling Performance Criticised by Hardik Pandya
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thump MI in rain-hit match
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thump MI in rain-hit match

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran Conflict0:41

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran...

Protests Explode in Manipur After Deadly Bomb Kills 2 Children2:26

Protests Explode in Manipur After Deadly Bomb Kills 2...

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar1:01

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO