HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Heavy Rain Threatens Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match In Guwahati

IPL 2026: Heavy Rain Threatens Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match In Guwahati

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 17:58 IST

x

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

IMAGE: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati under covers because of rain on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Accuweather has issued an Orange Alert for lighting and hailstorm in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.
  • Heavy rain and hailstorms battered Guwahati, casting a serious doubt on the IPL match.
  • Monday's match between KKR and Punjab Kings was abandoned because of rain.

The IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, is in serious doubt because of heavy rain on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and hailstorms battered Guwahati on Tuesday evening, casting a serious doubt on the IPL match.

Accuweather has issued an Orange Alert for lighting and hailstorm for the city on Tuesday evening.
 
'16.35 in Guwahati and it is already dark, the headlights on the cars are on and.......it is pouring,' tweeted commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Another Washout On The Cards?

This comes a day after the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday was abandoned because of heavy rain.

When the initial round of rain fell on Eden Gardens, KKR were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. The proceedings never restarted from the point despite the cut-off time getting moved up to 11.14 pm.

 
REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026 Week 1 Review: RCB Off To Blazing Start
IPL 2026 Week 1 Review: RCB Off To Blazing Start
10 Nail-Biting Finishes In IPL history
10 Nail-Biting Finishes In IPL history
What Kohli and Anushka Said About Dhurandhar
What Kohli and Anushka Said About Dhurandhar
SEE: When KING Met the PRINCE OF BENGAL at Eden Gardens
SEE: When KING Met the PRINCE OF BENGAL at Eden Gardens
How Does Shami Keep Coming Back Stronger?
How Does Shami Keep Coming Back Stronger?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with Engineer Wife3:49

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with...

Alia-Ranbir Spotted with Baby Raha at Mumbai Airport0:58

Alia-Ranbir Spotted with Baby Raha at Mumbai Airport

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar1:01

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO