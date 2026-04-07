IPL 2026: Heavy Rain Threatens Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match In Guwahati

IMAGE: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati under covers because of rain on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Accuweather has issued an Orange Alert for lighting and hailstorm in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain and hailstorms battered Guwahati, casting a serious doubt on the IPL match.

Monday's match between KKR and Punjab Kings was abandoned because of rain.

The IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, is in serious doubt because of heavy rain on Tuesday.



Heavy rain and hailstorms battered Guwahati on Tuesday evening, casting a serious doubt on the IPL match.

Accuweather has issued an Orange Alert for lighting and hailstorm for the city on Tuesday evening.



'16.35 in Guwahati and it is already dark, the headlights on the cars are on and.......it is pouring,' tweeted commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Another Washout On The Cards?

This comes a day after the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday was abandoned because of heavy rain.



When the initial round of rain fell on Eden Gardens, KKR were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. The proceedings never restarted from the point despite the cut-off time getting moved up to 11.14 pm.