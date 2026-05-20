'Sooryavanshi will keep getting better which is scary for world cricket'

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer has lauded Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a generational talent whose batting prowess is already making waves.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently the highest run-getter in IPL 2026, piling up runs at a staggering strike rate of 236.32. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed his way to 579 runs in 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 236.32 -- the highest strike rate by any batter with 500 runs or more in a single IPL season.

Sooryavanshi has hit the most sixes in IPL 2026 so far -- with 53 sixes in 13 matches.

Sooryavanshi is only the third batter in the history to hit 50 sixes or more in an IPL season after Chris Gayle (twice -- 59 sixes in 2012 and 51 sixes in 2013), Andre Russell (52 in 2019).

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer is the latest to join the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fan club, saying bowlers need to worry because the 15-year-old batting sensation is only going to improve.

Hailed as a generational talent even before his international debut, Rajasthan Royals opener Sooryavanshi has pulverised attacks in his second IPL season.

The left-hander is currently the highest run-getter in IPL 2026, piling up runs at a staggering strike rate of 236.32. He has also clobbered 53 sixes, including 10 against Langer's Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, and could still surpass Chris Gayle's 2012 record of 59, with Rajasthan Royals having one match left.

Sooryavanshi's Impactful IPL Performance

Sooryavanshi's 93 off 38 balls helped Rajasthan overwhelm LSG's 220-5 with five balls to spare, prompting lavish praise from former Australia batter Langer.

"In all my time I've seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket," Langer told reporters after their seven-wicket defeat in Jaipur.

"To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight but throughout the series, is breathtaking."

'What about when he learns how to bat?'

Langer was stunned by how Sooryavanshi handled elite fast bowlers, including Australia's Mitchell Starc and South Africa's Anrich Nortje.

"It's quite incredible actually to be able to play that way, and now have the (leading scorer's) orange cap."

"So the scary thing going forward, if the expressions on the face of Mitch Starc and Nortje and every bowler tell a story now, what about when he learns how to bat?

"My gosh, he's so young. He's a brilliant player and it's a real privilege to watch him bat actually."

Future Prospects for the Young Star

Langer said Sooryavanshi would only become more dangerous as he learns to adapt to different conditions.

"He'll adapt, he'll keep getting better and better, which is scary for world cricket."

While fans and pundits are eager to see Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into the senior India side, selectors are not rushing him.

"We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising," selection panel chairman Ajit Agarkar said on Tuesday.

"We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team."