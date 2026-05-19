Mitchell Marsh's 96 Powers LSG To Huge Total vs Rajasthan Royals

Mitchell Marsh's blistering 96 off just 56 balls powered Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding total against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL encounter.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh hits out during the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mitchell Marsh's explosive half-century powered Lucknow Super Giants past the 200-run mark.

Jos Inglis provided LSG with a quick start, smashing a quickfire 60.

Spinner Yash Raj Punja impressed with excellent figures of 2/35 in four overs.

Rajasthan Royals need to win the last two games to qualify for the play-offs.

Mitchell Marsh trumped a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals attack with a brutal 96 as Lucknow Super Giants posted an imposing 220/5 in the IPL 2026 match in Jaipur on Tuesday.

After Jos Inglis' 29-ball-60 provided the initial impetus, Marsh, nicknamed as 'Bison' in the cricketing universe, displayed ox-like muscularity smashing 11 fours and five sixes in his 57-ball knock, once again emerging as his team's batting hero for the umpteenth time during the current season. This is his third score of 90 or more in one season.

Marsh's Dominance in IPL Season

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh is run out by Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

In a season full of disappointments for LSG, Marsh's performance (563 runs in 13 games) has been the only saving grace for Sanjeev Goenka's team.

Royals, who need to win the last two games to qualify for the play-offs, were below par with the ball with questions being raised about stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to bowl first on a good batting deck.

Inglis's Explosive Start

IMAGE: Josh Inglis celebrates after completing his half-century from just 23 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The platform was, however, set by Inglis during the Powerplay overs as he hit seven fours and three sixes in an opening stand of 109 in just over eight overs.

In the past few games, Royals bowling attack hasn't been able to make inroads in the Powerplay overs, something that has affected its performance.

While Inglis attacked Jofra Archer to put spanner in Royals' strategy, Marsh did keep up the pace with his powerful hits -- especially the pull-shots that sailed into the stands.

Rajasthan Royals Bowling Woes

IMAGE: Yash Raj Punja celebrates the wicket of Josh Inglis. Photograph: BCCI

Once Inglis was dismissed, Marsh took charge as one of his best shots was a six over extra cover -- a perfect union of power and timing. Nicholas Pooran (16 off 11) didn't score many and Rishabh Pant (35 off 23 balls) despite a 64-run third wicket stand never looked convincing.

He wasted a lot of deliveries and it seemed that recent developments in his international career (removed from Test vice captaincy and dropped from ODIs) is bothering him.

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni is bowled by Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI

The likes of Sushant Mishra (0/46 in 4 overs), Brijesh Sharma (0/44 in 4 overs), Sandeep Sharma (0/43 in 3 overs) erred in lengths against Marsh even as young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/35) did trouble the batters.

But in a must-win game, bowlers were a real letdown for Royals save the 20th over by Jofra Archer (1/39 in 4 overs) where he bowled four dot balls to a rampaging Marsh, who missed his second century of the season by a mere four runs.

Key Stats:

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed in the 90s for the second time in IPL 2026 -- the second most by a batter after Glenn Maxwell, who fell in the 90s three times in IPL 2014.

Marsh's 96 run knock is the highest by a LSG batter against Rajasthan Royals.

Marsh is the first LSG batter to aggregate 500 runs or more in back to back IPL seasons. He has tallied 563 runs in 13 innings this season after he had smashed 627 runs in IPL 2025 last year.

Next Match:

May 20, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.