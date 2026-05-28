IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Can Rabada, Siraj Stop Sooryavanshi's Rampage?

Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL Qualifier 2, needing to strategise against the explosive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and improve their overall team performance to secure a spot in the final.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run-getter in IPL 2026 so far, having amassed 680 runs in 15 matches at an incredible strike of 242.85. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans' pace attack needs to find a way to contain the explosive batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals rely heavily on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer to deliver match-winning performances.

Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan hold the key for an inconsistent Titans' batting line-up.

Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will look to use the short ball tactics against Sooryavanshi.

Gujarat Titans' potent pace attack will have to stop the marauding boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and their traditional-minded top-order needs to fire against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur on Friday.

In the previous outing between the two teams, Mohammed Siraj did get the better of Sooryavanshi with the short ball after being disdainfully slapped for a six.

Kagiso Rabada too was at the receiving end of Sooryavanshi's sizzling shot-making.

Both Siraj and Rabada have provided the early breakthroughs through this tournament for Titans, but the 15-year-old has raised the bar with a sensational 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It is expected to be another belter of a surface in Mullanpur and Sooryavanshi would be looking to smash every ball out of the park, caring little for the bowler's stature like he punished Pat Cummins.

The batting sensation has been dismissed off a short ball multiple times and probably that is one area the GT bowlers would like to target judiciously.

Royals' Key Players: Sooryavanshi, Archer, Jurel

Royals, on a roll at the moment, rely heavily on Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer. Both the X-factor players effectively won them the Eliminator against Sunrisers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been totally overshadowed by Sooryavanshi's sensational ball striking at the top of the order.

Dhuv Jurel has done well at number three but he has been benefited by the head start provided by Sooryavanshi.

By captain Riyan Parag's own admission, Royals should have reached 260 on Wednesday but had an inexplicable collapse in the death overs. They would surely want to improve on their finishing skills.

Titans' Quest For Redemption

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada is the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 with 26 wickets, while team-mate Mohammed Siraj has claimed 17 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Titans, on the other hand, get another shot at reaching the IPL final after getting a pasting at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Titans bank heavily on their top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. If they don't deliver, RR really don't have the batting depth to turn it around.

If they end up conceding a 250-plus total like they did against RCB, it puts additional pressure on Gill and Sudharsan, who are highly consistent but can't go hammer and tongs from ball one.

The bowling has been their biggest strength but it faltered big time in the death overs in Dharamsala where RCB skipper Rajat Patidar took the game away from Gill and Co.

Titans would also need a big improvement in the fielding department.

The middle-order and lower-order do not inspire a lot of confidence but runs from Rahul Tewatia in the last game were among the few positives they would carry into Qualifier 2.

If the bowlers can repeat what they have been doing for a majority of this tournament, Titans will be the favourites to reach Sunday's final, underlining their consistency barring a bad day in the office in Qualifier 1.

"Yeah, definitely, you know, this (Qualifier 1) is, like you said, one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over in Mohali," Gill said ahead of the knockout game on home turf.

The city has been enduring extremely hot weather but the prospect of another Sooryavanshi special would draw thousands into the swanky stadium in the city's outskirts.

Head to head: Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will look to draw inspiration from their superior head to head record against Royals. Out of 10 matches played between the two teams, Titans have emerged victorious in seven games, while Royals have won three matches.

The two teams have registered two wins each in the last four games -- this season and in IPL 2025.

Pitch And weather report

The pitch at the Mullanpur stadium has turned out to be a batter's paradise this season with the last four games producing massive scores well in excess of 200.

Out of five games played at the venue this season, three have been won by teams chasing. But looking at Royals' explosive batting led by Sooryavanshi, Titans will think twice before putting them into bat a decision which backfired for them against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Another perfect evening of cricket is likely on Friday with temperatures in the mid 30s and no prediction of rain. Fans will be gearing up for another run feast in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans in last 5 matches: L, W, L, W, W

Rajasthan Royals in last 5 matches: W, W, W, L, L

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Riyan Parag (Captain), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

May 29, 7:30 IST: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.