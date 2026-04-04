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IPL 2026: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi on brink of IPL history

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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April 04, 2026 00:23 IST

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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have together smashed 497 runs from 246 balls as the opening pair for Rajasthan Royals.
  • Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir hold the current record with 500 runs from just 309 balls for Delhi Daredevils.
  • Sooryavanshi is the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest IPL to hit a hundred by an Indian batter.

Rajasthan Royals' opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are on the brink of scripting a new record in IPL history.

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi need just three runs to become the fastest pair in the history of IPL to reach 500 partnership runs in terms of balls taken.

The young left-handers have together smashed 497 runs from 246 balls as the opening pair for Royals. They are the cusp of breaking the long-standing record held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who together put on 500 runs from just 309 balls for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

The stage is set for more fireworks when Royals play against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts also boasting of a dynamic opening pairing of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

In the previous match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi put up a blistering 75-run stand from just 38 balls.

Unstoppable Sooryavanshi!

Sooryavanshi blasted his way to an entertaining 17-ball 52, while Jaiswal scoring a sedate 38 not out from 36 balls as Royals, chasing 128 for victory, eased to an emphatic eight-wicket victory with 71 balls to spare.

So far in his IPL career, Jaiswal has scored 2,204 runs in 68 matches and 67 innings at an average of 34.98, with a strike rate of 151.68, with two centuries and 15 fifties.

Sooryavanshi on the other hand, had a dream start to his IPL career last year. He became the youngest IPL player ever at the age of 14 years, smashing 252 runs in seven innings including a century, setting a plethora of records along the way including the youngest T20 centurion and the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian batter. 

In his eight innings, he has stroked 304 runs at an incredible strike rate of 218.70, with a century and two fifties.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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