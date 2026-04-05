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IPL 2026: How Bishnoi Bounced Back After 'Difficult' Last Season

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April 05, 2026 10:45 IST

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'I played a whole season of domestics and worked on perfecting my lengths.'

Ravi Bishnoi

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler during the IPL 2026 match on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ravi Bishnoi endured his worst IPL season last year, claiming only nine wickets in 11 games, and was released by Lucknow Super Giants .
  • Bishnoi picked up 4-41 to set up Rajasthan Royals' six-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans.
  • Bishnoi said he went through a hard grind in domestic cricket to fix his length.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi believes he has turned a major weakness into his strength after putting on a match-winning display in Saturday's IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans.

Bishnoi endured his worst IPL season last year, when he managed only nine wickets in 11 games, prompting Lucknow Super Giants to release him.

The 25-year-old went through a hard grind to fix his length and claimed 4-41 to set up Royals' six-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans.

"Last season was difficult," Bishnoi said after collecting the award for player of the match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I had one weakness, if my length was wrong, then I was getting hit for fours and sixes.

"I played a whole season of domestics and worked on perfecting my lengths. Hitting my lengths made it difficult for batters, when I was too full I got hit today too."

That method showed up in his impressive display.

Tewatia's wicket was important: Bishnoi

Bishnoi deceived Sai Sudharsan and Glenn Phillips with googlies and also dismissed Washington Sundar before landing the key strike of Rahul Tewatia late in the chase.

"All four are my favourite wickets, but Rahul's wicket towards the end was important, since it came at that particular time," he said.

"He is known to be a finisher. If he hadn't gone out then the game could've gone any direction."

It was a nervy win for Rajasthan Royals with Gujarat Titans threatening to pull off a 211-run chase.

GT needed 15 runs from the last two overs with three wickets in hand, but Jofra Archer conceded only four in an excellent penultimate over and Tushar Deshpande gave away as many to thwart them.

IPL leaders Royals are level with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on four points from two matches but ahead of them on a superior net run rate.

 
Source: REUTERS
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