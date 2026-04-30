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IPL 2026: RR vs DC Preview: Starc returns but Delhi face Rajasthan Royals in must-win clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 14:37 IST

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Delhi Capitals face a crucial IPL match against the confident Rajasthan Royals, needing to overcome batting inconsistencies and leverage Mitchell Starc's return to revive their season.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points

  • Delhi Capitals struggle with inconsistent batting performances in the IPL.
  • Mitchell Starc's return boosts Delhi Capitals' bowling attack.
  • Rajasthan Royals enter the match with confidence after recent wins.
  • Delhi Capitals need a complete team performance to beat Rajasthan Royals.
  • Rajasthan Royals' middle order has found form, adding balance to their batting.

Delhi Capitals have little time to dwell on what has been a bruising stretch of results as they gear up to face a confident Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on Friday.

It has been a difficult run for the Axar Patel-led side this season. They have swung between extremes in the last two games. From posting a 250-plus total only to concede a world-record chase, to being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

 

Delhi Capitals' Batting Woes

Add to that a one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans earlier this month, and Delhi have had their share of emotionally damaging results. With three wins and four losses, they are seventh on the table and need a turnaround soon.

Delhi's biggest concern has been their inconsistent batting. While the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi have all contributed in patches, the unit has failed to click collectively.

Mitchell Starc's Return: A Bowling Boost

Mitchell Starc

In the last match, Abhishek Porel's knock as an Impact Player was one of the few positives, helping the team avoid a record-low total and the team management will be tempted to give him a go in the playing XI.

There is some good news on the bowling front. Pace ace Mitchell Starc is set to return after getting clearance from Cricket Australia to play from May 1. With Lungi Ngidi still unavailable, Starc's inclusion comes as a timely boost. He is likely to replace either Kyle Jamieson or Dushmantha Chameera.

Rajasthan Royals' Confidence

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi's bowlers couldn't do much while defending 75 in the previous game , but they will need to be sharper against a strong Rajasthan batting line-up.

Their top order has been aggressive, with fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on world class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins from the outset and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing good touch.

The fourth-placed Royals, in contrast, come into this match with confidence. They recently handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season, which was their sixth win in nine games.

Another positive for Rajasthan is the middle order finding form after a slow start. That gives them more balance and makes them harder to contain across the innings.

Against a Delhi attack that has been under pressure, Rajasthan will back themselves to continue their momentum.

Focus on Team Performance

For Delhi, the focus is clear. The batters need to put together a complete performance instead of relying on individual efforts. The bowlers, with Starc back, must find ways to control the scoring, especially against an attacking top order.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have been neck and neck in the IPL, with nothing separating them over the years.

In 30 meetings, both sides have won 15 games each, underlining how evenly matched this rivalry is.

DC’s highest score in this fixture is 221, while RR’s best is slightly higher at 222. At the other end, DC have been bowled out for 60, with RR’s lowest at 115.

Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has usually been known for balanced conditions, but IPL 2026 has told a different story.

In the first game here this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 229 with ease, finishing with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare -- a clear indication that batters are getting full value for their shots.

If a similar surface shows up again, bowlers will have no room for error. Any loose delivery is likely to be put away, making discipline and execution absolutely crucial.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Match Info:

May 1, 2026 (7.30 IST): Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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