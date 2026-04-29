IPL 2026: RR Captain Parag Caught Vaping in Dressing Room?

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is under scrutiny after a video appearing to show him vaping during an IPL match surfaced, raising questions about potential violations of stadium regulations and India's ban on e-cigarettes.

IMAGE: RR captain Parag caught vaping in dressing room clip? Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points A video circulating online appears to show Riyan Parag using a vape in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an IPL match.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited in dressing rooms and stadium areas, except in designated zones.

Vapes are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

The IPL and BCCI have not yet issued a statement or confirmed any formal review of the incident.

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Riyan Parag has come under fresh attention after a short clip from their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 started circulating widely on social media.

The video, captured during the second innings around the 16th over of RR’s chase in Mullanpur on Tuesday, appears to show Parag inside the dressing room using a vape while the game was in progress. It was picked up from the live broadcast and quickly shared online.

Vaping Regulations and Potential Consequences

While there is no official clarification yet, it has raised questions because of existing regulations. Smoking isn’t allowed in dressing rooms or stadium areas except in designated zones, and vapes are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

As of now, there’s been no statement from the IPL or the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and no confirmation of any formal review or action.

Rajasthan Royals' Victory Amidst Controversy

On the field, RR still came away with a strong result, chasing 223 to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets with four balls to spare. Parag himself contributed 29 off 16 balls before getting out, with the finish taken care of by Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey.

Riyan Parag's Performance This Season

It’s been a mixed season for Parag overall. In nine matches, he has scored 117 runs at 14.63, which has added pressure on both his batting and captaincy.

For now, it remains just a viral clip and discussion online, with no official word on whether it will lead to any further action.