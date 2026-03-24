IPL 2026: 'Rohit Will Do Incredible Things This IPL Season'

'This could well be a season where Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting in the IPL.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, the second-highest run-getter in the IPL, was used as an Impact Sub in a few games last season. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods for his team this season.

Key Points This will be Rohit's first IPL season as a one-format player after stepping away from Tests and T20Is.

His last 450+ run IPL season came in 2016, highlighting a dip in recent years.

MI, the five-time champions, start off their season against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai on March 29.

The key to their bid for a sixth IPL title will be Rohit, who looks fitter than ever heading into the new season. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, this will be his first season as a one-format player.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Ashwin said, 'I personally think this is going to be a season where Rohit will really take it on. He does not need to play cricket for the whole season. He is getting enough breaks. His mind is fresh. He is physically in a good space. He looks really fit.

'I think this could well be a season where Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting in the IPL.'

'Let us not forget, Rohit Sharma, the IPL batsman, has not been quite present in the last few years. But this could be a great opportunity for him to really restore that. And I, personally, think he can go on to enjoy his season and do some incredible things for Mumbai Indians this season,' he added.

Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in the league with 7,046 runs in 272 matches with two centuries and 47 centuries at a strike rate of 132.09, but has failed to live up to his reputation in recent years.

The last time Rohit had a 450-plus run season was back in 2016, when he made 489 runs in 14 innings with five fifties. His best season came in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in 19 innings, including four fifties.

Ashwin tips MI to finish in the top-2

'If Mumbai do not make the top 2 this year, it will be a huge upset for me. They have put a gun side together. The Mumbai Indians' worst performance will be qualifying in the top four. The best performance will be qualifying in the top two. Actually, I will rate the best performance if they come first, not even top two,' he said.

'If the Mumbai Indians are not there in the top two, it means they have chosen bad combinations, or they have complicated it for themselves, or some other teams have played splendid cricket.'