'Earlier return could've changed MI's fate': Harbhajan on Rohit

Harbhajan Singh believes Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury and subsequent delayed return significantly impacted Mumbai Indians' chances of securing a spot in the IPL playoffs.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma returned to action following an injury-enforced layoff with a strokeful 84 in MI's highest-ever successful run-chase in the IPL in pursuit of 229 against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Harbhajan Singh suggests Rohit Sharma's earlier return from injury could have improved Mumbai Indians' IPL performance.

Rohit Sharma scored a crucial 84 in Mumbai Indians' successful run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Harbhajan Singh highlights the importance of Rohit Sharma's presence on the field for Mumbai Indians.

Ravi Shastri criticises Lucknow Super Giants' inconsistency in batting and bowling performances.

Mumbai Indians need to win all remaining matches to have a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

Mumbai Indians might not have been in such a precarious position to qualify for IPL playoffs had former skipper Rohit Sharma recovered earlier from his hamstring injury, rued Harbhajan Singh.

Rohit returned to action following an injury-enforced layoff with a strokeful 84 in MI's highest-ever successful run-chase in the IPL in pursuit of 229 when they beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Mumbai on Monday.

The former Mumbai Indians' skipper had missed in all five matches since leaving the field after suffering a hamstring injury while batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on April 12.

Rohit Sharma's Impactful Return

"It's important to be in the middle. You can do only so much sitting in the dugout. But you can make a difference by being in the middle, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that," Harbhajan told JioHotstar.

"You needed that foundation to chase down that many runs and he didn't just lay the foundation, but built a couple of floors on it as well, leaving very little for the rest to do. It would have been even better if he had got his hundred, but for the time he was there, he played exceptionally well."

"I wish his injury had healed a little earlier. Who knows, they might have won a game or two during that losing streak and would have still been alive in the competition?" the former India spinner added.

Mumbai Indians' Playoff Hopes

Harbhajan, who played for MI from the inaugural edition in 2008 to 2017, hoped the five-time champions would keep fighting hard in their remaining matches.

With three wins and seven defeats in 10 matches, MI only have six points and need to win each of their remaining four to remain alive.

"They will give themselves a chance if they win every game from here and get to 14 points. Who knows, if other teams start losing, there could be a net run-rate situation at 14 points, anything can happen," Harbhajan said.

Gavaskar Hails Rohit's Impact

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also lauded Rohit's batting against LSG.

"I have been watching Rohit Sharma closely over the last year. Ever since he was removed as captain in white-ball cricket and the IPL, he has focused more on his batting. He scored runs in the ODI series against Australia, did well in the home series, and now he is doing the same in the IPL. In the IPL, he usually scores 400 to 500 runs a season, but his knocks are often impactful. He may not have many 80-plus innings, but his 40 to 50-run starts give his team early momentum," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"The change in his game is clear: he now wants to bat deeper and leave a bigger impact. In this 84-run knock, we saw all the typical Rohit Sharma shots. The pull shot was on display. Short balls disappeared into the stands. Full deliveries were driven through the cover region. He also lofted long off with ease. Against left-arm spinner M Siddharth, he played down the ground, hitting against the turn. We saw a focused Rohit Sharma against LSG. If he continues this form, the Mumbai Indians will hurt the playoff hopes of many teams in the remaining matches," he further added.

Lucknow Super Giants' Inconsistency

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said LSG paid a price for being inconsistent.

"The problem with LSG is that when their bowling unit performs, the batters fail to back it up, and when the batters score runs, the bowlers go for plenty. There's no consistency," Shastri said.

"Six losses in a row can really dent a side's confidence, and even in games where you are in a comfortable position, there are thoughts like, 'Will we win, won't we?' You are 100 for one in 7 overs, and in the next 13 overs, you score less than 130, which means you have faltered."

"You won't get better batting conditions than this. They'll have to sit down and think about what went wrong in the last three overs while batting, and how they can tighten up their bowling."