Rivalry Week: Klaasen unfazed by CSK record ahead of SRH clash

Heinrich Klaasen plays down his poor record against Chennai Super Kings ahead of SRH’s Rivalry Week clash, backing his form and approach in spin-friendly conditions.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen has scored 61 runs in five innings vs CSK at an average of 15.25 and strike rate below 100. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK is part of the IPL’s Rivalry Week starting April 12.

He admitted Chennai conditions are tough for batters, especially on spin-friendly surfaces.

Klaasen referenced the challenge of the “Jadeja wicket”, though Ravindra Jadeja is not part of CSK this season.

He stressed the need to take risks against spin and maximise scoring opportunities.

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's highly anticipated South Indian derby against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said that he is not worried about his poor record against Men in Yellow.

CSK will take on SRH on April 18 as a part of the competition's 'Rivalry Week', which will kickstart from April 12 onwards. However, the former South African batter has failed to fire against CSK, scoring just 61 runs across five innings at an average of 15.25 and a best score of just 20. His strike rate has also been sluggish, 96.82 against CSK.

At Hyderabad, where the first of their two meeting this season will be held, Klaasen has scored 10* in his one inning. While at CSK's iconic home venue of Chepauk, he has managed just 44 runs in three innings.

Answering ANI's query at the JioStar Press Room ahead of the Rivalry Week, Klaasen said that Chennai is not the easiest place to play cricket for batters.

"Playing at Chennai is probably not the easiest place to play cricket, especially if you have, I call it normally the 'Jadeja wicket', where you can bowl at 100 kilometres an hour and the ball spin or just holds a little bit. Luckily, he is not there this season (traded to Rajasthan Royals), so it is a completely different team," he said.

Klaasen said that for him, it is about hitting the ball a little longer and clearing the boundary.

"It is also about giving myself enough of an opportunity to make a bigger impact. It is sometimes a team that presents a lot of spinners, especially in the conditions that they play in, you have to take that risk and it has not paid off yet. So I am not too worried about it. It is just about for me finding form. And when I do get form, it is just to cherish it and make sure that I keep holding on it," he added.

Klaasen definitely has no reason to worry this season as he has started the campaign with 145 runs in the first three matches at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 147.95, including two fifties and a best score of 62. He is SRH's highest run-getter so far and overall third-highest.